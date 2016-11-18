Where could they be? Desperate search for missing kids

Police, SES, and members of the public have spent the night searching for two children missing from Casino.

UPDATE 7.45am: THE community of Casino has rallied together to help find two children missing in the area.

William Bradbury, aged ten, and his sister Savanah Bradbury, aged four, have been missing since about 3pm yesterday.

Comments outlining individual help, plans, well-wishing, or suggestions to aid the search, have flowed on the Richmond Local Area Command's Facebook page.

"Praying these two little children are found safe," Natasha Close said.

"It's just a thought but for every amazing human still looking maybe carry some snacks and drinks with you in the chance you do find them they will be hungry and scared don't push towards them just casually say you guys look hungry would you like some breaky or a snack it's clear these guys are scared and understandably would believe anyone that approaches them means harm, wishing for the best outcome and will keep an eye out myself for them," Noeline Maiden said.

"Drove around for 45 minutes looking everywhere over town. Broke my heart having to come home, its so dark my eyes were starting to hurt from all the lights. Feel so helpless sitting here not able to do anything. Really hope they get cold and head home!" Bec Lee Jans said.

The search continues for two children missing from Casino. Marc Stapelberg

"Myself and a friend have searched the golf course near the high school nothing.... I also had a brief search through the high school again nothing," Neil Parker said.

"Under the horrible circumstances its lovely to hear the Casino community rallying together.....praying they are found safely," Sarah Flocchini said.

FRIDAY 6.15am: POLICE, aided by many members of the community, have spent the night searching for two children missing from Casino.

About 3pm yesterday, two children, William Bradbury, aged ten, and his sister Savanah Bradbury, aged four, were at Colley Park on West Street, Casino, when their mother left them unattended to attend a nearby home.

When she returned about fifteen minutes later, the two children were missing.

Police attended and began making extensive patrols, however the children were not located.

A witness has told police that they saw the two children walk away from the park on their own.

Police and State Emergency Service have conducted door knocks in the area, and have been responding to numerous unconfirmed sightings of the children.

William Bradbury is described as Caucasian appearance, stocky build, mousey short hair, and he was wearing a black 'bad boys' t-shirt, blue shorts and no shoes.

Savannah Bradbury is described as Caucasian appearance, average height and build, with blonde curly hair, and she was wearing a pink dress with a purple shirt underneath, with white, black and pink coloured shoes.

Anyone who sights the children is asked to contact police immediately.

Police are urging anyone with information in relation to this incident to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page.

Information you provide will be treated in the strictest of confidence.