30°
News

Where could they be? Desperate search for missing kids

18th Nov 2016 6:19 AM Updated: 9:09 AM
Police, SES, and members of the public have spent the night searching for two children missing from Casino.
Police, SES, and members of the public have spent the night searching for two children missing from Casino. Marc Stapelberg

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

UPDATE 7.45am: THE community of Casino has rallied together to help find two children missing in the area.

William Bradbury, aged ten, and his sister Savanah Bradbury, aged four, have been missing since about 3pm yesterday.

Comments outlining individual help, plans, well-wishing, or suggestions to aid the search, have flowed on the Richmond Local Area Command's Facebook page.

"Praying these two little children are found safe," Natasha Close said.

The search continues for two children missing from Casino.
The search continues for two children missing from Casino. Marc Stapelberg

"It's just a thought but for every amazing human still looking maybe carry some snacks and drinks with you in the chance you do find them they will be hungry and scared don't push towards them just casually say you guys look hungry would you like some breaky or a snack it's clear these guys are scared and understandably would believe anyone that approaches them means harm, wishing for the best outcome and will keep an eye out myself for them," Noeline Maiden said.

"Drove around for 45 minutes looking everywhere over town. Broke my heart having to come home, its so dark my eyes were starting to hurt from all the lights. Feel so helpless sitting here not able to do anything. Really hope they get cold and head home!" Bec Lee Jans said.

The search continues for two children missing from Casino.
The search continues for two children missing from Casino. Marc Stapelberg

"Myself and a friend have searched the golf course near the high school nothing.... I also had a brief search through the high school again nothing," Neil Parker said.

"Under the horrible circumstances its lovely to hear the Casino community rallying together.....praying they are found safely," Sarah Flocchini said.

 

FRIDAY 6.15am: POLICE, aided by many members of the community, have spent the night searching for two children missing from Casino.

About 3pm yesterday, two children, William Bradbury, aged ten, and his sister Savanah Bradbury, aged four, were at Colley Park on West Street, Casino, when their mother left them unattended to attend a nearby home.

When she returned about fifteen minutes later, the two children were missing.

Police attended and began making extensive patrols, however the children were not located.

A witness has told police that they saw the two children walk away from the park on their own.

Police and State Emergency Service have conducted door knocks in the area, and have been responding to numerous unconfirmed sightings of the children.

The search continues for two children missing from Casino.
The search continues for two children missing from Casino. Marc Stapelberg

William Bradbury is described as Caucasian appearance, stocky build, mousey short hair, and he was wearing a black 'bad boys' t-shirt, blue shorts and no shoes.

Savannah Bradbury is described as Caucasian appearance, average height and build, with blonde curly hair, and she was wearing a pink dress with a purple shirt underneath, with white, black and pink coloured shoes.

Anyone who sights the children is asked to contact police immediately.

Police are urging anyone with information in relation to this incident to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page.

Information you provide will be treated in the strictest of confidence.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  casino editors picks missing missing children police search

Man stable after overnight stabbing

Man stable after overnight stabbing

UPDATE: A MAN is in a stable condition at Grafton Hospital after being stabbed twice in the back overnight.

Schaeffer House's 50 years of keeping history

JJ Fahey and Bill Dougherty were aldermen on Grafton City Council when they decided to buy Schaeffer House and make it the home for the historical society.

Celebrating 50 years for the museum at Schaeffer House.

Palmers Island industrial park process continues

Yamba Welding and Engineering Owner Bill Collingburn in the current workshop.

Marine Park plan comes back to council

8 things to do this weekend

Sydney Hotshots

Are you looking for something exciting to do this weekend?

Local Partners

8 things to do this weekend

Here is a list of 8 things to do this weekend to keep you entertained.

Twice as nice for Annie leads

Piper Ramsey, 11 and Anna Gillies, 12 shared the lead role in the Clarence Coast Theatrical Society production of Annie, that finished last week.

The show must go on and it DID for Clarence Coast Theatrical Society

Kallidad awakens for Yamba performance

ONE-OF-A-KIND SOUND: Kallidad is a three-piece fiesta party band from Sydney. They will play Yamba's Pacific Hotel on Sunday.

Band's unique sound matches their look

Family Tree set to album launch at Harwood

Rob Imeson and The Family Tree.

Three generations to launch new work

Matty bringing award-winning band here

The Matty Devitt Band.

Touring the east coast, Matty Devitt is coming to South Grafton

8 things to do this weekend

8 things to do this weekend

Here is a list of 8 things to do this weekend to keep you entertained.

Kallidad awakens for Yamba performance

ONE-OF-A-KIND SOUND: Kallidad is a three-piece fiesta party band from Sydney. They will play Yamba's Pacific Hotel on Sunday.

Band's unique sound matches their look

California crew cruise into town

SOUL SOUNDS: Catch Southern Californian outfit Allenworth at Yamba's Pacific Hotel on Saturday night.

Allensworth play Yamba this weekend

Family Tree set to album launch at Harwood

Rob Imeson and The Family Tree.

Three generations to launch new work

Matty bringing award-winning band here

The Matty Devitt Band.

Touring the east coast, Matty Devitt is coming to South Grafton

Singer refuses win, claims racism at NZ music awards

Music

She refused her award in what she called a category for "brown".

Bringing back MacGyver for a new generation

Lucas Till in a scene from the TV series MacGyver.

GO BEHIND the scenes of action series with show runner Peter Lenkov.

Motivated Seller

Unit 2/1 McMillan Lane, Maclean 2463

Unit 2 1 1 $288,000 NEW...

Circumstances have changed and it’s time to sell. Unit 2/1 McMillan Lane Maclean offers everything you would expect from its prime location, close to the hospital...

Time For A Change?

36 William Street, South Grafton 2460

House 3 1 2 AUCTION

This property is perfect for first home owners and investors alike. The home is set at the back of the fully fenced battle axed block and provides a flood free...

DECLARE YOUR PRICE AND BATTLE TO WIN!

327 Dobie Street, Grafton 2460

House 3 2 5 FASTRAK

100% a family home and positioned on the Western side of the race course, 327 Dobie Street not only has great street appeal with features such as new roofing and...

Fully-Furnished and Close to CBD

3 Fisher Street, Grafton 2460

House 3 2 1 $ 265,000

Set in the heart of Grafton's CBD is this fantastic opportunity to secure yourself a prime location for your private or commercial needs. Zoned B3 Core...

Position and Price

2/5 Telopea Avenue, Yamba 2464

Unit 2 1 1 $259,500

Whether you are an astute investor looking for a rock solid investment, a retiree looking for a quality place to call home or a first home buyer looking for an...

A Super Home With A Super Shed

88 Melaleuca Drive, Yamba 2464

House 2 2 6 $475,000

Situated in a peaceful location, with protected water reserve opposite, this generous sized, two storey, solid brick and tile home will provide endless...

Location Location Location

412 Bent Street, South Grafton 2460

House 4 2 2 AUCTION

Situated in one of the mostly highly sought after areas in the 2460 post code this delightful home is perfectly positioned to capture the stunning view across...

Market Mover

18 Flaherty Street, South Grafton 2460

House 3 1 1 $ 209,000

This property is sure to grab the attention of all investors, first home buyers and downsizer's alike. This well presented, neat and sweet home has a great view...

SOLID ROCK!

155 Turf Street, Grafton 2460

House 3 2 2 $295,000

In a rising market there is no time to hesitate and with an elevated brick home close to quality schools under $300k...we are confident this one wont last long.

A Rare Offering

2/6 Schaeffer Close, Grafton 2460

House 2 1 1 AUCTION

Wanting to downsize but retain your independence, 2/6 Schaeffer Close could be just what you're looking for. Low set and low maintenance and surrounded by similar...

A lazy $1.69m for this shed? They're not dreamin'

The Glebe tin shed that went for $1.69m.

Want your own shed? Nope, you can’t afford that.

Yabba, dabba doo! Coast’s Flintstones house on market

The McCall family home at Eudlo that is known as the Sunshine Coast's very own Flintstones house.

Hand-built stone cottage at property that become family's Bedrock

Off the plan buyers told to fork out extra for their home

Buyer is being asked for an extra $50,000 for his home

Hi-diddly-ho neighborino! 'Simpsons House' for rent

QUIRKY: The ad for a Lumeah Dr Mount Coolum home for rent has used a unique method.

Don't have a cow man but time's running out if you want to live here

"Luxurious” Sunshine Coast home sells for $6.5m

You can now stay in multi-million dollar home

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!