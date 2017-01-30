Matt's moment with tennis history

Yamba Shores Tavern Owner Matt Muir took this one shot of Rafael Nadal walking onto court for the Australian open tennis final epic against Roger Federer on Sunday.

MATT Muir may have taken only one photo of his surroundings on Sunday night, but the memories will last for a lifetime.

The Yamba Shores Tavern owner had one of the hottest tickets in the world in Melbourne, sitting in the stands at the Australian Open mens final.

And yes, it was everything it was hyped up to be.

"I was invited down by Kia who are the major sponsor, and I just went for the mens final,” Mr Muir said.

"It was absolutely amazing. Even before the match they had prematch entertainment where they closed the room, and had a light and haze, and then they opened the roof and the sun just crept in.

"It was like going from night to daylight.”

Mr Muir said he was a big tennis fan, his family being good friends with Australian tennis legend Ken Rosewall.

"Ken always calls into the tavern on his up and back from going up north for the holidays - they have for quite a while,” he said.

"It was quite a moving final because Ken Rosewall is the youngest and the oldest person to win an Australian Open, and Federer winning at 36 makes him the second oldest.

"I didn't know who was going to be playing when I got the invite, I thought maybe Murray and Djokovic, but I think 90% of people would've thought that.”

And once the action began, he said, the atmosphere was electric.

"The crowd was split 50/50, maybe a few more for Federer because I think they have a soft spot for him in Australia,” he said.

"I was going for Nadal, because I felt like he was the underdog, and also he's sponsored by Kia, and sitting in the Kia sponsored area I'd better go with the crowd.

"It could've gone either way, they fought like a pair of gladiators.”

And apart from the one shot of Rafa walking on court, Mr Muir said the action was so electric, the phone stayed in the pocket for the entire match.

"To go to an open final is terrific, but to be there last night, unless a miracle happens, I think you won't experience anything like that anywhere in the world,” he said.

"Tennis was definitely the winner on the night.”