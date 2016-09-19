McAuley White go back-to-back with dominant victory

CHAMPIONS: A victorious McAuley White pose with their trophies after defeating Demons Green in the grand final 4-0.

HOCKEY WOMEN: There is not much better feeling than defending your crown - but to do it in as dominant fashion as the McAuley White side did was almost unbelievable.

If the demons of McAuley's loss in the 2014 grand final still haunt Angie Day and her team, then they are well and truly slain now after the side recorded a 4-0 victory over Demons Green in the Women's first grade decider.

McAuley White were clinical in their approach to the contest scoring two quick goals in the early stages before grinding out the clash on top.

The back-to-back premiers rarely looked troubled as they continued to mount pressure inside the Demons Green half.

Tiahnee Cropper was lethal in front of goal scoring two alongside single goals from Hailee Gough and Belgium exchange student Margaux DuPont.

Day said she was impressed with her side's efforts working to the team's game plan from the outset.

"It was a really good win,” she said. "We went out there right from the start and took control of the game, it was really hard then for Demons to get the game back once we scored those early goals.

"We were hungry for the ball and played our high intensity hockey from the start.”