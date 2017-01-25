McLachlan Park almost complete

Leigh Barrington posted this picture on Facebook of people trying to escape the heat McLachlan Park on a hot day.

COUNCIL works at McLachlan Park in Maclean are continuing to cause unrest within some parts of the community who have raised concern over a number of elements of the project, including the placement of trees in the park.

Clarence Valley Council director of works and civil Troy Anderson said after the council meeting in December, the McLachlan Park upgrade is almost complete.

"The works in accordance with council resolution 12.018/16 are complete with the exception of the Riverside Walk," Mr Anderson said.

"Council resolved (on December 16) to wait until determination was made on the current funding application."

According to the council minutes from December last year, in some areas of the upgrade the budget has changed from the estimated cost. The levee upgrade was estimated to cost $270,000, but when complete, had cost $407,089.

"The project as reported to council in December 2016 is within budget," Mr Anderson said.

"There are some unders and overs but overall the project is within budget."

Currently, the budget is $646 under budget, at a cost of $1,294,054 for the whole project to date.

Mr Anderson also addressed the lack of trees in the park, citing hot weather as a delay for planting new vegetation.

"Council plans to plant 3 x 400 litre Eleaocarpus emundii (smooth leaf quandong), 1 x 100 litre Harpullia pendulla (Australian tulipwood) to replace the tree at entry to car park," he said.

"Council has purchased these trees and has delayed planting them due to the current weather conditions. Planting will be undertaken when more favourable weather conditions arrive. Trees will be planted near the new table settings."