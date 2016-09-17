Meeting set to discuss Harwood Bridge upgrade

New Pacific Highway works near the Harwood bridge.

THE WOOLGOOLGA to Ballina highway upgrade team is inviting community members to the Harwood Community Hall on Thursday, September 22 from 2.30-7.30pm.

The team will discuss the site compound and traffic changes for the new Harwood Bridge.

The site proposed for the compound is on Watts Lane in Harwood.

This site would include offices for staff, a concrete facility to build bridges beams, a concrete batch plant and storage area.

The southbound on and off ramps at Harwood will be closed from October 15 as part of the upgrade with access to the highway moving to Watts Lane, Harwood Mill Road and River Street.

Pacific Complete said the closure is to ensure the build remains safe for locals and highway workers.