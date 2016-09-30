Memorial board race not held for first time since 2009 tragedy

ON HIATUS: Competitors in last year's Jacob Lollback Memorial Board Race stand for a minute's silence before they hit the surf.

THE Jacob Lollback Memorial Race Day will not be held this year.

Since 2010 the event has been held at Yamba's Main Beach at the start of each season to commemorate the life of the champion board paddler who tragically drowned in a diving accident on September 22, 2009, at the age of 20.

Yamba Surf Life Saving Club president Joe Dougherty said the decision to take a break was made earlier in the year.

"Speaking to the Lollback family and those fairly close to Jacob, it was just felt it was a good time to call time on the event and go out on a good note,” he said.

"Last year was very successful, as every other year was.”

Dougherty said from a planning point of view, it was also difficult to fit the event into the calendar and still attract the high-calibre entrants of previous years, due to the Lifesaving World Championships being held in the Netherlands this month.

He did not, however, rule the event out in years to come, adding that a number of club members and friends from Yamba and Tugun surf clubs had an informal gathering in his honour on the weekend. Jacob was a member of the Tugun SLSC when he died.

"(About 20 members from Tugun) came down and trained on Saturday, and we had a bit of a social race at lunchtime on Saturday,” Dougherty said.

"Into the future, I'd never say never, but we'll just take it one year at a time.

"We are very grateful for all the support of everyone that has contributed to the day since it started.”

Jacob Lollback began his lifesaving career as nipper at Yamba and was widely recognised as the fastest board paddler in Australia. He will forever be remembered as one of the legends of Yamba Surf Club.