Memorial to celebrate life of missing Grafton woman

AS THE second anniversary of Sharon Edwards' disappearance nears, her family is coming to terms with the fact they may never get the answers they need.

What happened to the Coutts Crossing Primary School teacher in March 2015 that led to her disappearance?

Is there even the tiniest glimmer of hope that she could still be alive?

With police yet to make an arrest over the grandmother's suspected murder and questions like these still hanging in the air, son Eli Edwards said he and his brothers hadn't yet had the chance to say goodbye.

Which is why, on the afternoon of March 11, a memorial will be held in Grafton to celebrate the life of Mrs Edwards.

While the details are yet to be confirmed, Eli said he wanted to get the word out now so those travelling long distances could make arrangements.

"Most of our family and a lot of mum's friends will be coming from Sydney because that's where she went to school and grew up," he said.

"Mum was a pretty social woman, and I don't know who knew her and who didn't so whoever wants to come is more than welcome.”

It is hoped that the service will bring some closure to both family and friends who are still waiting to grieve.

"I suppose I don't know if we'll ever find out what happened,” Eli said.

"I spoke to (brothers) Josh and Zac a couple of months ago and they said they were ready to do something for her, and pop said he'd like to as well.

"We figured how long do you wait - it's been two years.

"That's long enough.”

The past year has been a bittersweet time for the boys, filled with the highs of the birth of two babies in the family. and the grief of not being able to share that joy with their mum.

"I still think about her all the time; especially at Christmas,” Eli said.

"We had the three granddaughters together and that's when it hit home again.

"But nothing's changed (with her case) so we're just trying to get on with it really.”