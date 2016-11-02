27°
News

Men need to take women's fears seriously

Lesley Apps
| 2nd Nov 2016 7:22 PM
Fear is in the eye of the beholder, and that's usually a woman.
Fear is in the eye of the beholder, and that's usually a woman. Daniel Villeneuve

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

IT'S pretty amazing the stuff that goes unnoticed in the long term relationships.

I know a guy in his 50s who has never broken wind, you know, farted, in front of his wife of 30-plus years.

He told me as such after, let's just say, the topic arose.

How does that happen, or not as the case may be?

There was no real explanation except that was how it had always been.

Naturally his wife had also never let fluffy off the chain in front of him either which is pretty crazy to a verbose journalist who specialises in keeping the lines of communication open.

This kind of unspoken curiosity between couples also piqued interest recently, albeit on a much more serious topic, when the recent phenomena of men finding out by default, that the females they have been cohabiting with for ions have felt uncomfortable, even terrified, by men in commonplace situations.

Situations men never bat an eyelid at, like walking to their car at night, letting tradies in the house, opening the door to delivery men or getting into a taxi alone after a night out.

To a woman they are still "normal” things but there's always that underlying seed of doubt in their DNA that is planted from a very young age that means they can never really be fully relaxed in these situations.

This stems from women grow up seeing other men deliver some very ordinary treatment to other women.

It's common enough for a lot of them to think some of it, like social hassling or unwanted sexual advances, cat-calling et all, is normal behaviour,.

On the other end of the spectrum, there are those acts horrendous enough to terrify some woman into never going out alone after dark in their lifetimes.

Most young females have a horror story pin-up girl.

Mine was Anita Cobby.

My daughter, a high school teacher who often goes in to work at weekends, it's Stephanie Scott.

Or Jill Meagher if she's out in the city having a few drinks with friends and decides to toddle off to catch a taxi home.

Those women were all in "normal” situations, some even in broad daylight, before being raped, tortured and bludgeoned to death.

No woman wants to be on that roll call of heinous misfortune at the hands of one or a pack of men.

But it's those kinds of disturbing thoughts that come flooding back to us if we are ever confronted alone by an unexpected male presence.

So what can the loving, caring man, the one that respects and adores you, do to help alleviate these concerns?

A good starting point is to let her know you're sending a tradie around. Then it's about appreciating the gravity of what is it like for a woman to live in a world where this kind of stuff happens to them, in their neighbourhood, on their television sets, in their country.

Women need an empathetic ear not an flippant response like stop worrying or overreacting or examples of the male equivalent (there is none by the way) thrown back in their faces.

They just need to feel their guys get it, so the next time an unannounced visitor or market researcher needs to come inside the house or she has to navigate a dark car park to get to home or just walk into a pub late on a Friday night, they understand that sometimes it's not that easy for a woman to do those things.

It's an underlying menace that remains in our culture and until it doesn't, there needs to be a little more understanding on the role men can play in making women feel that little bit more comfortable.

As far as holding farts in, you're on your own there.

Grafton Daily Examiner
VIDEO: Take a virtual tour across the new Grafton bridge

VIDEO: Take a virtual tour across the new Grafton bridge

ROADSand Maritime Services have released a 360 degree simulation to give motorists an idea of what it will be like to drive across the new Grafton bridge.

Two charged over South Grafton machete attack

NSW police Handcuffs arrest. 07 October 2016

Man, 24, and woman, 25, arrested in Ryan St yesterday morning

Extra police on the beat for Jaca Thursday

Police generic

Officers targeting anti-social behaviour and alcohol offences

Men need to take women's fears seriously

Fear is in the eye of the beholder, and that's usually a woman.

Women have valid fears when it comes to unexpected male company

Local Partners

EXPLAINED: Why Grafton's trees not replaced by jacarandas

CLARENCE Valley Council works and civil director Troy Anderson explains why not all streets are lined with jacarandas after existing trees are removed.

Helping hands build homes for native animals

Kevin Hogan and Chris Gulaptis with members of the Grafton U3A Men's Shed and OCI Caringa.

These nest boxes are now available for native animals

This little bison calf needs you to name it

Can you help name this special bison calf? Aranyani Bison Adventure Tourist Park near Casino is hosting a naming competition this weekend.

But you need to pick a native American name that means something

There's always room for Lego at Botero

CREATION: Siblings and Botero workers Duncan and Lucy Webster compare their efforts at a Lego coffee cup in Botero's new Lego room in Maclean.

Would you like Lego with your coffee?

Valley's best showcased on Sporting Wall of Fame

SPORTING SHOWCASE: The Daily Examiner digital producer Bill North and Grafton Shoppingworld marketing co-ordinator unveil the brand new Clarence Valley Sporting Wall of Fame at Grafton Shoppingworld.

Time running out to vote for the People's Choice Award

Legion Festival officially cancels January launch

Legion Festival officially cancels January launch

Bad news for metal lovers as Legion Fest calls off January launch.

Ayda Field becomes Guinness World Records holder

Ayda Field's Instagram post

For smashing the most pumpkins in one minute

Isla Fisher worried Sacha Baron Cohen will get arrested

Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher.

Isla Fisher's legal worries

Jaca Thursday pub rumours are 'bogus'

Ben Francis will perform.

Lockout rumours won't stop Jaca Thursday fun

Blac Chyna to give birth on TV?

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna

Blac Chyna is set to give birth on TV.

MOVIE REVIEW: True tale of herculean effort on battlefield

Andrew Garfield and Sam Worthington in a scene from the movie Hacksaw Ridge.

True story in Hacksaw Ridge proves bravery doesn't require a weapon.

Michael Buble: I handled fame badly

Michael Buble has admitted he handled fame "poorly"

BUILD YOUR COUNTRY ESCAPE

14 Brynvale Lane, Coutts Crossing 2460

Rural 0 0 $120000

Only minutes from the village of Coutts Crossing lays approximately 10 acres of vacant land waiting for you to create your very own escape. The property is semi...

MAGNIFICENTLY HUGE HOME, LOVELY VIEWS ... AND A PROPER YARD

19 Daniels Close, South Grafton 2460

House 5 2 2 $479,000

THERE have been no compromises on quality and size in this stunning low set home which boasts large rooms, multiple living spaces and an enviable outdoor...

RENOVATED FAMILY HOME WITH SUBDIVISION POTENTIAL - WHAT IS IT WORTH?

33 Hawthorne Street, South Grafton 2460

House 4 1 1 FASTRAK

FULL of character, boasting a new kitchen, new carpet and new paint - this flood-free charmer would be ideal for a family looking for an affordable entry to the...

All on your families doorstep!

37 Cameron Street, Maclean 2463

House 3 1 2 $349,000

Imagine the convenience of having all the facilities that the beautiful riverside township of Maclean has to offer, right on your doorstep. This is what the...

Position, Presentation, and Price!

270 Yamba Road, Yamba 2464

House 3 2 2 $459,000

Privately set well back off the street and presented to perfection, this low set modern home offers a very practical design and is so well located you'll be able...

Premier Waterfront Living

10 Acacia Circuit, Yamba 2464

House 4 3 3 $979,000

Designed to absolute perfection and built specifically to suit this sought after north-east facing waterfront position, this truly impressive property is one that...

SOLD! By Sue Grebert - Create Your Own Dream Home

Tucabia 2462

Residential Land 0 0 $80,000

Flood free 2101sqm (approx) allotment just waiting for you to build your very own designed home. The allotment has new colorbond fencing on two sides and adjoins...

SOLD! By Sue Grebert - Quality Village Allotment

Tucabia 2462

Residential Land 0 0 NOW $110,000

An attractive 1/2 acre (approx) well drained allotment with colorbond fencing rear and sides, fully cleared, sealed road frontage and flood free. Overlooks the...

SOLD! By Melanaie Shanahan - Solid Family Beach House Investment

11 Wisteria Crescent, Minnie Water 2462

House 3 2 2 Reduced to...

Located in the coastal village of Minnie Water surrounded by National Park with views to the Ocean, yet only 30 minutes off the Pacific Highway is this big family...

SOLD! By Kate Dowsett - Prestigious Paddymelon Estate

4 Paddymelon Road, Woombah 2469

House 6 3 4 $649,000

Dreaming of a beautiful country style homestead amongst manicured gardens with the possibility of earning an income from a 2 bedroom cottage or adding to your...

"Luxurious” Sunshine Coast home sells for $6.5m

You can now stay in multi-million dollar home

Owners place iconic local pub on the market for $1.2m

ON THE MARKET: Iconic Gladstone region hotel placed on the market for $1.2m.

OWNERS of an iconic local hotel and pub are calling it a night.

Couple heartbroken after rental home trashed

The repair bill has hit the tens of thousands and is still climbing. Photo / George Novak

The repair bill has hit the tens of thousands and is still climbing

One of Coast's 'most remarkable' homes sells for $6.25m

Sale is proof there's confidence in Coast market

The earth moves for Maroochydore CBD

FUTURE VISION: An artist' impression of the Corso in the new Maroochydore city centre, looking west.

What's been going on at new city centre?

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!