Men on bestiality charges to face Lismore court today

TWO men facing bestiality and animal cruelty charges will appear in Lismore Local Court via video-link today.

Bradley Presbury, 20, and Reece Parke, 22, have been charged over an incident which took place at Nimbin in December last year, during which a pig was allegedly assaulted and a number of chickens were killed.

Both men have been charged with two counts of torturing, beating, and causing the death of an animal, and one count of bestiality.

Presbury and Parke were formally refused bail in the Lismore Local Court on December 23.

Both men were on parole at the time of the alleged offences.

The charge of bestiality carries a maximum penalty in NSW of 14 years' imprisonment.