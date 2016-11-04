30°
Mick brings his friends to Eatonsville Hall

4th Nov 2016 10:00 AM
ON THE ROAD: Catch Mick Daley and Wayshegoes at Eatonsville this weekend.
ON THE ROAD: Catch Mick Daley and Wayshegoes at Eatonsville this weekend. Contributed

THE Eatonsville Hall will once again be a hive of cultural activity this weekend as musicians from far and not so far gather to ply their trades.

Headlining the evening is the far travelled troubadour Mick Daley who brings his Sydney outfit The Wayshegoes up north to play at Saturday night's concert.

Renowned for his decade and a half roaming the world with country rock and roll pioneers The Re-mains, Daley's still hauling a huge swag of songs round the country, adding new tales to his kit with every hall, every outback pub and two-bit festival show from Darwin to Dapto.

Joining him for the occasion are Clarence singing, songwriting comrades Eastern Brown, Coalby Day and Dave Irving from The Whiskey Drop.

Don't miss this opportunity to experience an evening of original tunes and fine musicianship in the delightful country surrounds of the Eatonsville Hall.

