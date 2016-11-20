Mikkelsen wins Rally Australia

ANDREAS Mikkelsen signed off Volkswagen's FIA World Rally Championship era with victory at Kennards Hire Rally Australia.

The Norwegian won the final round of the 2016 season by 14.9sec from team-mate Sébastien Ogier, who spun away his own chances.

It provided a perfect farewell for the German manufacturer, which bows out of the series after a dominant four-year period.

Mikkelsen's win in a Polo R was not enough to secure the runners-up spot in the drivers' championship.

Third place for Thierry Neuville in a Hyundai i20, a further 57.7sec back, secured the position behind the already-crowned Ogier.

Ogier won the final live TV Power Stage to claim three bonus points.

Neuville took two points for second, while team-mate Dani Sordo secured the final point.

Andreas Mikkelsen and co-driver Anders Jaeger pictured with World Champion Seb Ogier and Hyundai's Thierry Neuville third on the Rally Australia podium. Craig Coomans

Kennards Hire Rally Australia (provisional):

1. Andreas Mikkelsen (Volkswagen) Total time 2hrs 26min 05.7sec

2. Sebastien Ogier (Volkswagen) Difference to first +14.9sec

3. Thierry Neuville (Hyundai) +1:12.6

4. Hayden Paddon (Hyundai) +1:26.7

5. Dani Sordo (Hyundai) +1:28.3

Drivers' standings (Provisional after round 13):

1. Sébastien Ogier 268 points

2. Thierry Neuville 160

3. Andreas Mikkelsen 154

4. Hayden Paddon 138

5. Dani Sordo 130