The 2016 Jacaranda Baby is Mila Connor.As is the custom each year the baby born closest to the time of the Jacaranda Queen crowning is the Jacaranda Baby.Mila was born on Saturday afternoon. She is the daughter of Maddie Booth & Kane Connor from Maclean.Pictured are Cheryl Barnes & Kay Paine from the Jacaranda Committee with Mila's parents Maddie & Kane who were presented with an inscribed baby picture frame.

THE 2016 Jacaranda Baby is Mila Connor.

As is the custom each year, the baby born at Grafton Hospital closest to the time of the Jacaranda Queen crowning is the Jacaranda Baby.

Mila was born on Saturday afternoon. She is the daughter of Maddie Booth and Kane Connor from Maclean.

Pictured are Cheryl Barnes and Kay Paine from the Jacaranda Committee with Mila's parents Maddie and Kane, who were presented with an inscribed baby picture frame.