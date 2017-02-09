30°
Mill gives a new start to new employees

Jarrard Potter | 9th Feb 2017 5:00 AM
FRESH FACES: Taylor Roberts, who is completing a Business Administration traineeship and James Brown, a fitter apprentice, are recent additions to the Harwood Sugar Mill.
FRESH FACES: Taylor Roberts, who is completing a Business Administration traineeship and James Brown, a fitter apprentice, are recent additions to the Harwood Sugar Mill.

WHILE James Brown might have thought he was going into IT, and Taylor Roberts' used to be a chef, both are enjoying a career change by taking on apprenticeships and traineeships at Harwood Mill.

After working in hospitality, Ms Roberts said she was looking for a new challenge when she started applying for jobs.

"I wasn't very well last year so I wanted to start something that was better for my health, and better hours,” she said.

"Last year I looked at my life and what I was interested in and what would make he happier, and I was so excited when I was told I got the job. It was definitely one of the better ways to end 2016.”

The 22-year-old has now been at the mill for one month of her 12 month business administration traineeship, and was loving the work.

"It's great to work somewhere that supports the local community and Harwood Mill employ a lot of people in the community,” she said.

"It's a very good learning environment, so I'm really enjoying it and I'm grateful for the opportunity.”

It was an early Christmas present for James Brown when he found out he would be the new fitter apprentice at the mill, after being encouraged to apply for the position by a friend.

"I was stoked when I found out, I had just finished doing some work experience at Hag Automotive in Yamba, so it was great,” he said.

"I wasn't expecting to be doing this type of stuff but I enjoy fixing things, and I did metal tech at school and really enjoyed, so it's been great.”

The 16-year-old from Yamba said he enjoys the variety of the job.

"I didn't know on my second day here I'd be cleaning out a steam engine, but that's what I like,” he said.

Grafton Daily Examiner
