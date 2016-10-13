Minnie Water teens surf through lifesaving ranks

IT'S all sun, surf and saving lives at Minnie Water-Wooli Surf Life Saving Club with three teenagers moving up the ranks in the under 14s.

Cody Hinterholzl, Jordan Gallagher and Matt Parkin are gearing up to sit for their Surf Rescue Certificate, which will help them progress to being lifeguards in the future.

Angela Hinterholzl, who is in charge of nippers at the Minnie Water SLSC, said the three teenagers had been working hard to progress through the program.

"Cody and Jordan both started nippers when they were in under 6s. Matt has only been doing nippers for three or four years and he lives out in Nymboida,” she said.

"They learn the basics right through for all these years, so we have nippers throughout the summer and so now they're going through the program that when you get into under 14s you do your SRC.

"They will be assessed in Coffs Harbour with under 14s from branch, which means they can come and do patrols.

"They all do really well in their competitions as well, they're all good swimmers and good board riders.”

While the teens are taking the first official move into learning to save lives, Cody has already helped save a drowning swimmer while Matt provided support until the qualified lifeguards arrived.

"Through listening and learning that's how they were able to rescue two people,” Ms Hinterholzl said.

Jordan Gallagher gives the thumbs up.

She said the training they receive as nippers helps them prepare for rescue situations.

"We encourage the kids to move out of their comfort zone, they push out of that being scared in the water, they can push through it and learn how not to panic and when you get into trouble they learn what to do,” Ms Hinterholzl said.

While all three teens compete in surf life saving events, Cody said he didn't like the competition side of surf life saving as much as the social side.

"I like the water and I like being with my friends,” the 13-year-old said.

But for Jordan, the competition side of surf life saving has helped him learn.

"I just like the fiery intentions about it, and I like to push myself in everything I do,” he said.

"I just like to learn life skills for everyday life, I love the environment.”

Jordan, 13, said he'd learnt a lot of things during his time with the club.

"Respect for other people, sportsmanship and also like how to rescue, it's a great memory for later life,” he said.