Miraculous escape after car rolls down embankment

LUCKY: Ten-year-old Asha Dunn Barton and Jess Marshall are happy to be alive after a serious car crash on the Clarence Wy yesterday.

A WOMAN and child have miraculously walked away from a 'freak accident' in which a car rolled at least four times down an embankment off the Clarence Way.

Today, 23-year-old Jessica Marshall is thanking emergency services and her lucky stars, as she thinks about buying a lottery ticket.

The Whiteman Creek resident was on her way to Grafton to pick up her son from school about 3.30pm yesterday, with her friend's 10-year-old daughter also in the car, when the vehicle fish-tailed and then flipped.

"I went to brake for the corner and either the tyre busted or gripped, and I starting doing fishtails up the road," Ms Marshall said.

Unable to bring it under control, the car went careening off the Clarence Wy, rolling down and embankment before coming to a stop on its side.

"Once it finished rolling I undid my seatbelt and climbed out passenger side window, then grabbed my friend's daughter and dragged her out," she said.

"I waved down a car to help, and then we were sitting on the embankment waiting for an ambulance to come."

Incredibly, the 10-year-old only had some bruising on her arms, while Ms Marshall walked away with cuts to her legs, hand, and two 'eggs' on her forehead.

They were transported by paramedics to Grafton Base Hospital for observation, but released four hours later.

The car, meanwhile, was complete write-off.

"The guys from the tow truck company said they were pretty amazed there were no fatalities, and we walked out of there with barely any injuries," she said.

"It could have easily been a lot worse - we both could have died. We were very lucky.”