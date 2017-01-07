27°
News

Mitch Mitchell: A sweet success

Gina Lopez | 7th Jan 2017 7:00 AM
BEE'S KNEES: Apiarist and honey farmer Mitch Mitchell shows off a section of his hive at his Lawrence property.
BEE'S KNEES: Apiarist and honey farmer Mitch Mitchell shows off a section of his hive at his Lawrence property. Melinda Stanley

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THERE are no two ways about it; Lawrence honey farmer Mitch Mitchell is sweet on bees.

And the budding apiarist says he is lucky to have an amazing mentor in 76-year-old Frank Biddle.

Together, they tend to the bees from dawn to dusk, building relationship with these intriguing creatures and constantly being fascinated by their intricate social behaviours. Their days consist of warm hives, the soft hum of bees, and being connected to the earth.

With the average age of the Australia farmer being 56, Mitch and Frank's relationship is an important one.

By passing on his knowledge about bees to the younger generation, Frank is helping secure the production of local, raw, non-corporatised honey.

Mitch said supermarket honey brands typically bought up honey producers, putting pressure on farmers to lower their prices and taking their livelihood away.

"It is scary to see how much power they have over the little guy, and this is particularly dangerous as bees are what makes the world go around,” he said.

"When we see bees as resources, rather than an integral part of human and planet survival, we threaten the ability for plants to pollinate, destroying our ecosystems.”

He added most commercial honey was often heavily processed, heated to high temperatures and homogenized, reducing potential health benefits.

Raw honey, on the other hand, contains predigested nectar and pollen from the trees and flowers in the area. Once extracted, you are left with a golden liquid, full of pollen, amino acids, enzymes and goodness.

Mitch's own liquid gold comes from a variety of hives around the Clarence Valley area, each with a different taste depending on what flowers and trees the bees are gathering the pollen from.

Every day he works, his bees continue to amaze him.

"Bees are the most genial, organised and wondrous creatures in all creation,” he said.

"It is so nice to be a part of this cycle and connected to these little dudes that keep the earth making love.”

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  bees honey honey farming

Last day of 2016 the hottest

Last day of 2016 the hottest

Dry Clarence Valley bucks the state strend

Maclean Lions rescue the MacMarkets

IMPORTANT STEPS: The Maclean and District Pipe Band keeping the shoppers entertained during last year's Maclean MacMarkets. Stalls will be spread over a larger area in River St this year.

Popular markets on again to bring in new year

Mitch Mitchell: A sweet success

BEE'S KNEES: Apiarist and honey farmer Mitch Mitchell shows off a section of his hive at his Lawrence property.

Lawrence honey farmer Mitch Mitchell is sweet on bees.

Power Receiver pretty in pink

Andrew Parramore's Power Receiver in his last win at the John Carlton Cup in July last year.

Parramore's runner draws wide in Pink Silks Cup

Local Partners

Mitch Mitchell: A sweet success

THERE are no two ways about it; Lawrence honey farmer Mitch Mitchell is sweet on bees.

Maclean Lions rescue the MacMarkets

IMPORTANT STEPS: The Maclean and District Pipe Band keeping the shoppers entertained during last year's Maclean MacMarkets. Stalls will be spread over a larger area in River St this year.

Popular markets on again to bring in new year

Sigrid's blooming passion for painting

LUSH LIFE: Sigrid Patterson with one of her recent works, Show Peony (acrylic on canvas).

Inspired by big, bold blooms

The surprising problem police face at Woodford Folk Festival

STREET SCENE: Woodford Folk Festival 2016.

The biggest issue for police at Woodfordia is not what you'd expect

Woodford Folk Festival on track to smash records

Monsieur Camembert performs at Woodford Folk Festival.

Great artists, perfect weather the perfect recipe for Woodford

The Baudelaire orphans return in hot Netflix series

The Baudelaire orphans return in hot Netflix series

IT'S hard to believe Jim Carrey's turn as Count Olaf in the big-screen adaptation of Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events hit cinemas 12 years ago.

Seacrest: Mariah's NYE mishap was "unfortunate"

Mariah Carey's disastrous NYE performance was "unfortunate"

Postpartum depression made Hayden "stronger"

Hayden Panettiere has opened up about postpartum depression

Hilary Duff finds dating tough

Hilary Duff is only attracted to "one guy a year".

Naomi Campbell will use hypnosis to quit smoking

Naomi Campbell has vowed to quit smoking for good using hypnosis

The big entertainment anniversaries of 2017

Ja'mie, Harry Potter, Juno, Optimus Prime and Buffy are celebrating big anniversaries this year.

2017 will host some significant pop-culture anniversaries

Tom Holland up against Anya Taylor-Joy for Rising Star BAFTA

Holland has been nominated for the 2017 EE Rising Star BAFTA Award

A Super Home With A Super Shed

88 Melaleuca Drive, Yamba 2464

House 2 2 6 $475,000

Situated in a peaceful location, with protected water reserve opposite, this generous sized, two storey, solid brick and tile home will provide endless...

Down on your own little private farm near the coast.

156 Amos Lane, Palmers Channel 2463

House 4 3 6 $695,000

156 Amos road Palmers Channel has all the attributes for the full time farmer or the life styler alike. Having a total land area of approximately 33 hectares it...

Perfect For The Small Family!

16 Edgecombe Avenue, Junction Hill 2460

House 3 3 2 $ 330,000

This affordable three bedroom, two bathroom home is perfect for a small family or first home buyers. Located at Junction Hill this split level house will suit your...

Panoramic Vistas

12 Riverside Drive, South Grafton 2460

House 5 2 3 AUCTION

With alluring river views encapsulating the entirety of Susan Island and the surrounding hinterland this timeless piece of history offers a premier location along...

Industrial Land

Lot 1 Johnsons Lane, Iluka 2466

Residential Land 10,003 square metre vacant block of land Level block - Full security ... Expressions Of...

10,003 square metre vacant block of land Level block - Full security fence around perimeter Separate security fenced internal yard area Zoned IN1 General...

PRICE DROPPED FOR QUICK SALE

408 Boundary Creek Road, Nymboida 2460

4 1 10 PRICE REDUCED...

Elders Grafton is honoured to bring this property to the market for the first time since selection some 160 years ago. Aylesby is a gorgeous federation house...

Owner Selling Off Assets

43 Ridge Street, South Grafton 2460

House 3 1 1 AUCTION

This three bedroom, one bathroom and single lock up garage home has plenty to offer! With two living areas and three reasonable sized bedrooms, the home is perfect...

Sandon Village - Pristine Private Protected

1 Pebbly Crescent, Sandon 2463

House 3 2 1 Auction Friday...

Today Sandon Village is tranquil and remote and yet so close. It's unique location means it’s still like going on an adventure to get there. There were only a few...

Stylish bungalow with room to move and water views!

143 Patemans Road, Ashby 2463

2 1 1 Auction Friday...

Situated in the heart of big river country, this property is just over 8 acres of paradise. Featuring natural bushland, with roughly a quarter cleared. Frangipani...

Sitting on top of the world.

142 Ocean Road, Brooms Head 2463

House 5 2 2 $885,000

You will feel like you have just entered Brooms Heads most desirable position once you inspect 142 Ocean Road. That's because it sits on the highest ridge at...

Teen nails import trade, moves onto property market

TEEN TYCOON: Will Deeth, 15, made $70,000 from selling toys over the Christmas period.

He's mastered importing, now he wants to get into property

REVEALED: Maroochy club site's future after $6m sale

An artist's impression shows the 132-unit development approved by Sunshine Coast Council before the site's sale. New owner Aura intends to build a retirement complex with more communal spaces than this original proposal.

Big change ahead for this central Maroochydore street

Bargain price for this iconic Northern Rivers pub

Rappville Pub is up for sale

It's one of the great Aussie dreams - having your own pub

Finding love increases rent for Mackay couple

Dennis and Julieta Lyons have been told by the Department of Housing their rent will increase all because the couple fell in love and got married.

Mackay couple left wondering if they might have been better off not getting...

Coast development on hold as receivers move in

Jay Emmerton, CEO of RPG.

Receivers to be appointed to Emporio development

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!