Model train display recreates Clarence scenes

CLARENCE Valley people will get a shock of recognition when they tour the Grafton Model Train exhibition which opens in the Grafton Brewery complex tomorrow.

Owners David and Rhonda Lorenzo have taken train spotters' licence in recreating some local scenes, like putting tracks for a cane hauling puffing billy under the Harwood Bridge, but everything is instantly recognisable.

"I've always loved cricket, so I recreated the Harwood Cricket Ground, complete with players in the middle of a match, " Mr Lorenzo said.

The Harwood scene, which also includes a smoke-belching model of the sugar cane refinery, occupies just one corner of the display which covers well over 300 square metres.

The couple have been working toward tomorrow's opening for more than two months.

"I've been coming here every day for about eight hours putting this together," he said.

"When I started I didn't really know what I was doing, but now I've got it down so I can do a scene in a few days.

The attention to detail in the scenes is meticulous.

"Just watching trains run around could get boring, so I've actually got little figures that move," Mr Lorenzo said.

"If you look carefully in one of the displays, there's an accident scene where you can see the little ambulance officer performing CPR on a patient.

"There's another scene where two blokes are outside a pub having a punch up."

Mr Lorenzo said the display will be open from Sunday to Thursday from 2.30pm to 4pm. (Please note this is the correct time, not the time published in the print edition of the paper.)