Modern-day slavery and global delusions of choice

WE ARE saturated; heavy with the weight of the constant pressure to buy more, do better, work harder; consumerism, debt and status being the key indicators of success.

We pursue a dream that will not bring happiness, the sad irony being; younger generations will have less than their successor generations.

The gap between rich and poor is widening; global economic crisis looms, environmental, food security, the changing climate are having a growing impact on the planet, society and health.

These are real planetary and humanitarian risks, all over the world; we are just too privileged to see them. Eighty per cent of the world's population lives below the poverty line.

We are sold choice, environmental products and a low-impact lifestyle. The reality is that when you are on top, regardless of what you do to reduce your impact, you are going to have more of an impact than most of the other people in the world.

Consider that most of the world is owned by 80 people... that is not a typo. Even though we are on top, we are the economic cells that produce profit for the mega-rich.

We are busy being busy, creating and propagating a system of inherent inequality, a system that serves no real purpose for the things that matter; the future, connection, kindness, abundance for all, happiness...

All busily fulfilling our societal roles, making our money through jobs that generally serve no social or environmental purpose, to buy stuff we don't need, all the time contributing to a system that creates devastation for the planet and people; very rarely stepping outside our social conditioning. Our life decisions are guided by ideologies and social conditioning, all the time driving us towards debt, entrenching and locking ourselves into a failing and inherently unequal and unjust system.

We hold ourselves captive with the delusion that more stuff equals happiness.

We believe so much to be true that is not, when you lift the ever-increasing fading veil off the delusion that the first world lives under; quickly we see that our comfortable, confident life has massive impacts on other people, creatures and ecosystems of the planet.