Storm puts on impressive show. But did it deliver?

A near 360 degree panorama of the storm front that came over Grafton around 5pm on Monday afternoon from the bottom of Prince Street.

EARLY reports of hail at Nymboida and surrounding areas had residents of the Clarence Valley ducking for cover as a large storm front covered Grafton around 5pm on Monday.

With a deep black cloud, pockets of rain splashed across the city as the front moved further north into Monday night.

And despite the wishes of local farmers desperate for some rain, the storm provided a spectacular light show, and not much more, with rainfalls quite low across the valley.

The highest fall recorded by the Bureau of Meteorology was at the Trenayr Agriculture Research Station gauge, recording 17.4mm since 9am Monday morning.

In contrast, the Grafton Airport rain gauge only collected 2.6mm in the same period.

Various areas throughout the valley received small rainstorms, with Coaldale recording a 15mm fall from the storm.

By the time the storm reached Yamba, it only provided 4mm of rain.

The Bureau of Meteorology is forecasting rain and possible storms for the next three days, with temperatures in the mid 30s, followed by extreme high temperatures on Friday and Saturday of 38 and 39 degrees respectively before some Sunday showers bring a little respite.