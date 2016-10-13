Money and animals spell trouble: animal advocate

NSW Premier Mike Baird speaks to the media in Sydney, Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2016. NSW Premier Mike Baird has performed an extraordinary backflip on his greyhound racing ban after yielding to sustained industry and media pressure, saying \"he got it wrong\". (AAP Image/Dan Himbrechts) NO ARCHIVING

PATHETIC is how Animal Justice Party national president Professor Steve Garlick described the overturning of the ban on greyhound racing.

"All the evidence is there that shows the gross animal cruelty on live animals as bait and we're talking here about kittens and possums and other small mammals are being used to blood these greyhounds to greater levels of performance,” Prof Garlick said.

"We're also talking about the death of those greyhounds that don't win races.”

Prof Garlic described Premier Mike Baird's backflip on the ban as unfortunate.

"History has shown that when there is money and gambling involved you will end up with unscrupulous behaviour,” he said.

"When Mr Baird made his decision the same day someone was prosecuted for live baiting greyhounds.

"It does mean that organisations like us and other voluntary organisations who can see the gross animal cruelty ... will have to put their hand up and put in their own money into keeping an eye on those industries that are there to utilise animals to human benefit.”

The overturning of the ban was not a surprise to ecologist Greg Clancy.

"I was surprised that a ban was brought in because I thought that was quite brave of the government,” Mr Clancy said.

"I really feel the greyhound industry have brought it onto themselves ... they've had a lot of time to clean up their act.

"I wasn't unhappy when they banned it, I felt the industry hadn't done the right thing, particular the live baiting issues.

"I'm a bit sceptical about whether they will clean up their act.”

Mr Clancy said any new regulations will be a good thing.

"Any controls are worthwhile, but I wonder if that will be enough to stop the cruelty going on,” he said.

"Like all these things, people get smart about how to get around the rules.

"The number one is the animals used for live baiting.

"If government can maintain that, that's a good thing.”