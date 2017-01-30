Money for community safety

Government money is available for community safety projects like CCTV

Clarence and Richmond Valley councils and local community organisations can now apply for up to $250,000 from the NSW Government for projects that improve community safety, according to Clarence Nationals MP, Chris Gulaptis.

"We have been making solid progress on the law and order front. First we secured 24/7 policing for Casino, then federal Nationals MP, Kevin Hogan won funds for CCTV in both Casino and Grafton,” Mr Gulaptis said.

"The NSW Community Safety Fund is the next step towards making the Clarence and Richmond Valleys even better places to work, rest and play and even worse places to commit crimes.”

"The Liberals and Nationals Government takes the view that locals know best how to fix local problems; that is why we are seeking local input and local projects.”

The Community Safety Fund aims to reduce crime and anti-social behaviour through infrastructure and service delivery projects that address local crime hot spots, anti-social behaviour and collaborative approaches to crime prevention and detection.

Further information including application information can be found at: http://www. crimeprevention.nsw.gov.au/