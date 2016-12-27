MONEY TIPS: 10 ways to meet your financial goals

There are better ways to put some money aside than sticking it in a piggy bank.

SETTING up your finances so they work for you as well as the bank, will be the goal for a lot of families in the new year.

The stats show saving for a holiday or car (26%) are the top financial goals heading into the new year, closing followed by paying off the mortgage (25%) and putting a bit aside for the inevitable rainy day (25%).

A lot of people sabotage these goals with ineffective savings habits as Members Equity Bank research of 1500 Aussie households reveals.

53% fail to set a weekly or monthly budget

35% rarely stick to a budget or spending allowance

59% do not keep a written or electronic record of monthly expenses

42% fail to pay off their credit card each month

ME head of deposits and transactional banking, Nic Emery, said a lack of money discipline is holding many Australians back from realising their financial goals.

"The key to getting ahead is tracking the real costs of your household expenses, setting a realistic budget and committing to every single detail, consistently," he said.

"For some 'live-for-today, plan-for-tomorrow' types regular savings habits may not come naturally − if you're one of these people, consider introducing processes such as automatic transfers that helps you set, forget and save."

According to ME's research, only 21% of households set up automatic transfers to a savings account.

Popular savings tips:

Transfer money to a savings account when spare funds are present (52%).

Put money into a savings account and then transfer it to an everyday account when needed (19%).

Keep savings in accounts they can't withdraw from (e.g. term deposits) (17%).

Just accumulate funds in an everyday account (15%).

Add funds to a home loan offset account (11%).

Australians came up with their 10 top financial goals. How do we compare in the Clarence Valley?