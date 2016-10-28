25°
News

Monster who raped, tortured daughter given 48 yrs jail

Chris Calcino
| 28th Oct 2016 2:00 PM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

WARNING: Readers will find the contents of this court story disturbing

HE STUFFED his daughter in a locked box overnight, returning the next morning with a home-made sexual torture tool he used to penetrate her and bash her around the head.

A machete pressed to the young girl's throat, he threatened to kill her if she told anyone what had happened, then bound her body with barbed wire and left her helpless and terrified for another night.

She had failed to meet her father's high standard in her athletic endeavours. This was her punishment.

Police searching the family's property found a chicken shed where several of the rapes took place.

Its walls bore the marks of the girl's abuse - the words "trapped", "dad" and "mum is coming" scratched into the wood with a nail.

Now the girl's father, once an elite athlete himself, and the mother who helped him rape and torture their daughter for 14 years have received their own punishment.

Sydney District Court Judge Sarah Huggett said no jail term could make up for the disgusting abuse the Northern NSW couple, who cannot be named to protect their daughter's identity, put the girl through.

She sentenced the father to a maximum 48-year jail term with no possibility of parole for 36 years, noting he showed "not even a modicum of remorse" and struck her as being "over-confident, arrogant and as having an inflated sense of self-worth".

The mother, who was found guilty with 17 offences which included taking part in sexual acts with her daughter, received a 16-year sentence with no parole for at least 11 years.

Both parents maintained their innocence.

The father was found guilty of 73 offences ranging from rape to torture.

He would have been jailed for more than a thousand years if Judge Huggett's separate sentences for each crime were taken alone, rather than the concurrent sentence she imposed.

Defiant until the bitter end, the father repeatedly shook his head from the dock as a record of his abuse was read to the court.

Judge Huggett said the girl was eight when her mother gave her advice about "making noises" when her father had sex with her, because it "would be better for the father and significantly would be better for the daughter".

"She intentionally encouraged her daughter to actively participate in that conduct," Judge Huggett said.

The mother also penetrated her eight-year-old daughter's private parts with her finger, a form of abuse that would continue for years.

On another occasion, the mother lifted her nightie in front of her daughter and masturbated, telling her it would feel good if they touched themselves in that way.

She explained how to make a penis erect, demonstrating with her own mouth how her daughter should perform fellatio on her father.

She told her daughter she had "a good father who did everything for his  daughters", Judge Huggett said.

The mother once asked her whether her father was "doing things to her to toughen her up" and said he had his reasons and she should listen to him.

At age 12, the girl was in bed naked with her parents who were both sexually assaulting her.

When the girl felt ill and vomited over the side of the bed, her father told her she was disgusting and forced her to clean up the vomit by eating it, the court heard.

On another occasion, when he thought she was pregnant, the father made his daughter try a new "training technique" where she repeatedly dropped a medicine ball on her stomach.

Judge Huggett said the abuse would worsen when the girl "failed in training sessions to perform to the high standard her father expected of her", but noted he would still sexually abuse her whether sports were involved or not.

She rejected the notion it was an effort to improve the daughter's future, finding it was "rather because of his completely selfish desire to bask in the accolades of her successes, as her coach and her father, and with complete disregard to the high costs for his daughter".

On other occasions the father held her head underwater, forced her to eat mouthfuls of hot chilli and threatened to kill her if she told anyone about their home life.

The court heard the girl, now in her early 20s, had attempted suicide multiple times and suffered flashbacks to her abuse.

She told the court: "I will be forever damaged by the torture and the inhuman treatment I had suffered."

A psychologist said her father, taunting her, often told her she would never "have the guts" to kill herself.

The court heard the young woman's genital area was left "abnormal" from the attacks and her capacity to have a consensual, mutually satisfying sexual relationship was severely impaired.

Judge Huggett noted the husband and wife were considered pillars of their community, citing several character references which seemed inconsistent with the crimes they committed.

She said she was not surprised - the father's priority, bordering on obsession, was to maintain a public  front so "people were hoodwinked as to his true nature".

The mother curled her lip and shook her head when the judge suggested she too was devoid of repentance.

The earliest the mother can be released is 2027. The father will be locked up until at least 2049.

Judge Huggett said, given his age, there was a fair chance he would die in prison.

ARM NEWSDESK
 

Topics:  child abuse court editors picks monster monster events northern nsw

Monster who raped, tortured daughter given 48 yrs jail

Monster who raped, tortured daughter given 48 yrs jail

GRAPHIC CONTENT WARNING: HE stuffed his daughter in a locked box overnight, returning the next morning with a home-made sexual torture tool.

Dirtgirl creators take home Green Globe

WINNERS: Cate McQuillen and Hewey Eustace pose with Member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis after their win at the Green Globe awards.

Cate McQuillen "amazed and exccited" about state award

Police investigate deliberately lit fire north of Grafton

Rural Fire Service Wooli Police copyright Tanja Ackerman2016

Storms hamper crew's efforts to contain bushfire in rugged terrain

Grafton does the Time Warpt again

The Time Warpt Dinner and Show is set for the Grafton District Services Club on Saturday night.

Rocky Horror dinner show comes back to Grafton

Local Partners

Is it time for a skate park extension in Yamba?

IF YOU ever want to be truly terrified, swing by the Yamba skate park on any given day.

Jacaranda Festival: What's on this weekend

The Jacaranda Children's Party will be a fun start to the annual festival for children like Aria Barnes.

THE 82nd Jacaranda Festival officially kicks into overdrive today

Grafton does the Time Warpt again

The Time Warpt Dinner and Show is set for the Grafton District Services Club on Saturday night.

Rocky Horror dinner show comes back to Grafton

OPINION: Magpies welcome Binge back to the nest

The Lower Clarence Magpies v Casino RSM Cougars at Maclean Showground. Pictured for the Magpies is Ryan Binge (centre).

Lower Clarence Magpies have good news ahead of AGM.

Natalie returns home to perform at the Country Muster

Natalie Davidson will perform at the Clarence Valley Country Muster on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

There will be one local face on stage at this years country muster

60's British rock legends to return to Australia

60's British rock legends to return to Australia

We all remember 'Wild Thing' and now you can hear it live when The Troggs play across Australia for their 50th anniversary tour.

Grafton does the Time Warpt again

The Time Warpt Dinner and Show is set for the Grafton District Services Club on Saturday night.

Rocky Horror dinner show comes back to Grafton

Depp jumps ship from agency of 25 years

Johnny Depp has signed to CAA after 25 years with the United

Orlando Bloom 'buried' Katy Perry in birthday flowers

Orlando Bloom "buried" Katy Perry in flowers for her birthday

MacBook fires up: New "touchbar" will include emojis

COULD emojis help the MacBook again deliver a laptop revolution?

Angus T. Jones got miserable on Two and a Half Men

Child star's misery while shooting 'Two and a Half Men'

Bachelorette shock: "This isn't how it's supposed to go!"

Georgia Love pictured in a scene from The Bachelorette finale.

GEORGIA chooses Lee and leaves Matty J heartbroken.

Acreage with elevated aspect at bargain price. Close to Maclean

15-21 Clarence Street, Ilarwill 2463

Residential Land This delightful cleared small acreage is only 3lkm from Maclean and is ... $179,000

This delightful cleared small acreage is only 3lkm from Maclean and is ready to build on. All the services are available to the property including town water...

Residential development site. Perfectly positioned Hobby Farm.

Lot 286 Pringles Way, Lawrence 2460

Residential Land Those with an eye to the future will be quick to recognise ... $599,000

Those with an eye to the future will be quick to recognise the significance of this large, cleared site within the Village of Lawrence. They will also recognise it...

Batchelor’s pad will make for a great family home

618 Brooms Head Road, Gulmarrad 2463

4 2 3 $439,500

This home is a beauty, it has been built with minimum maintenance in mind and built to last, White Ant free, brick and steel construction. The land has been filled...

UNIQUE HOME WITH MAJESTIC RIVER VIEWS OVER TOWN

34 Roderick Street, Maclean 2463

House 3 2 1 $349,000

When you have an immaculately presented home, a panoramic Clarence River view, all at an eye catching price, you won't last on the market long. The vibrant and...

Comfortable Family Home Centrally Located

170 YAMBA ROAD, Yamba 2464

House 3 2 2 $415,000 neg.

Attractive home with light and bright formal lounge and tiled formal dining area that could also be turned into another bedroom or office. The electric kitchen has...

IMPRESSIVE TREE CHANGE

58 Angouri Street, Tucabia 2462

House 3 1 5 $409,000

Immaculately presented inside & out this north facing home will impress the most fastidious buyer. 2.6acres approximately of beautifully maintained and well...

Perfect For Buyers Across All Markets

12 McFarlane Street, South Grafton 2460

House 3 1 1 $ 295,000

Situated high on South Hill this delightful double brick offering is certainly not to be over looked as it is likely to not last long. The home itself is spacious...

BIG On Space, Position, and Potential

48 Yamba Road, Yamba 2464

House 5 3 2 Auction

Enjoying a northerly aspect to Yamba's Marina and the river this incredibly spacious home captures impressive panoramic views from all living areas while still...

Perfect Place to Start!

76 Milton Street, Grafton 2460

House 3 1 3 $ 260,000

Settled in the middle of Grafton's Westlawn precinct 76 Milton Street offers all the necessities for today's first home buyers. Having undergone a recent facelift...

Space For The Whole Family

10 Ryan Street, South Grafton 2460

House 5 1 2 $ 255,000

If you are a large family or a small one who loves the idea of space then look no further than this spacious home. Offering four/five sunlit bedrooms with the...

Want to own one of Australia's best restaurants?

TOP GONG: Mooloolaba Spice Bar has been named in TripAdvisor's Top 10 Australian restaurants for 2016.

Here's your chance to pick up one of the Coast's favourite eateries

Maclean's highest house sale this decade

SOLD: Ray White real estate agent Alan Bruchert has just put a new sticker on Maclean's most expensive house to sell in a decade.

Unique riverfront home sells for more than $920,000

Tough times in CBD: Woolies says goodbye Ipswich

Woolworths in the Ipswich Mall.Photo: Rob Williams / The Queensland Times

The last day of trading will be January 1

Look at me! Kath and Kim home up for sale

Kath and Kim from the iconic Aussie TV series.

'Crack open the Baileys and grab a box of BBQ Shapes'

Hinterland horse stud passed in for $8.25 million

UNREAL: This Maleny estate is incredible.

12-bedroom hinterland horse stud still available

Hit songwriter's Noosa mansion on market

SPECIAL PLACE: The Cintamani estate is going to tender, marketed by Tom Offermann Real Estate.

Is this Queensland's best property?