Moore lands grey-suited beaut by the bendy bridge

Keen Grafton angler Jack Moore was back home for a festive holiday when he landed this hefty five and a half foot bull shark on the Clarence River just down from the Grafton Bridge.

FISHING: There has certainly been some heightened fishing activity across the Clarence Valley over the festive season but even the keenest of anglers might still find themselves in a bit of a pickle when the line goes tight and on the other end is a hefty bull shark.

But not Grafton angler Jack Moore when he found himself in that exact situation on the Clarence River last week.

The 21-year-old, who grew up learning to fish on the Clarence's banks, was back home for a well-earned festive respite when his girlfriend asked him to show her a bull shark in the flesh.

Set up with his shark fishing gear, the five and a half foot bull shark pup was no match, especially against a man who is familiar with catching the estuary whalers.

"I have caught a few bull sharks now, this definitely is not the first,” he said.

"I was using my shark gear so I was well prepared for any shark up to around two and a half metres or so.

"It was a pretty short fight really as my gear was a bit overpowering for it but had it been on my lighter shark set-up it would have been insane.”

NOT THE FIRST TIME: Moore has been known to catch a few bull sharks on the Clarence River in the past. Contributed

It was a fitting belated Christmas present for the young fisher who was in Grafton on holidays after recently relocating to Newcastle for work.

While he was happy to pose for a couple of photos before releasing the beast back into the river, Moore was quick to point out the shark that he snared was merely a pup, with bull sharks growing to much larger sizes.

"There are bull sharks in the Clarence that are a lot bigger than this one,” he said. "The river is infested with them and you can catch them as far up the river as Copmanhurst.”

While usually it would be rare to find any saltwater creature that far up the river it is a different case with bull sharks, who are known to thrive in both salt and freshwater conditions, going between the two with relative ease.

While they may have this ability it remains rare to have freshwater human- shark interactions, making Moore's effort one hell of a catch.