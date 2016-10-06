More highway changes as work moves ahead

ONGOING Pacific Hwy upgrades will change access to Eggins Dr at Arrawarra in October and November.

A Roads and Maritime spokesman said traffic would be moved from the existing highway onto almost 2km of new north- bound lanes between the Arrawarra interchange and Tasman St, Corindi beach.

The existing intersection at Eggins Dr and Pacific Hwy will close permanently in late November.

"Moving traffic to the new lanes will enable building work to start on the new southbound lanes of the Woolgoolga to Halfway Creek section," the spokesman said.

"As part of work, changed traffic conditions on local roads will be needed. In late October, the section of Eggins Dr, between Arrawarra Beach Rd and the entrance to the holiday parks, will open to traffic.

"This will change highway access for Eggins Dr, Arrawarra Beach Rd, Sherwood Creek Rd and the holiday parks.

"For a brief time, access to and from the highway will be at both the Arrawarra interchange and the northern intersection of the highway and Eggins Dr.

When traffic is moved across in late November, the existing intersection at Eggins Dr and Pacific Hwy will close permanently with access for Eggins Dr, Arrawarra Beach Rd, Sherwood Creek Rd, and the holiday parks only at the Arrawarra interchange.

"Major work on the first 26km section of the 155km project is well advanced, at around 63% complete, with paving for the new road surface now under way.

"Concrete paving will occur throughout the project as earthwork progresses.

"The concrete will be paved in two layers, creating a road surface which is more than 40cm thick.

"At peak concrete production about 1000 cubic metres of concrete will be placed per day and more than 25 employees will be directly involved in the paving.

"Concreting work is expected to finish in mid-2017, weather permitting."