More smart drumlines to detect sharks on our coastline

ALMOST 100 additional smart drumlines will be rolled out across NSW beaches as the NSW Government increases its investment in the shark detection technology.

The major investment is in direct response to a meeting Primary Industries Minister Niall Blair held with community leaders in Ballina after Monday's shark attack off Lighthouse Beach.

"Our testing shows smart drumlines are highly effective in catching sharks so they can be tagged and relocated so we will increase the number deployed off NSW from 15 to 100," Mr Blair said.

"The smart drumline rollout will be prioritised on the North Coast in response to strong community support for the technology, which has now been proven with 31 great white and five bull sharks successfully tagged and relocated.

"Our approach has been, and will continue to be, informed by best available science and feedback from the local community who are in many respects best placed to help inform our approach.

"We will be asking the Federal Government for approval for the rollout and will continue to work with local stakeholders on additional measures that may be required."

NSW Premier Mike Baird said the Government had been testing the nation's first smart drumlines off the North Coast with great success.

"Smart drumlines have been incredibly effective in catching sharks for relocation and have significantly boosted our tagging program since the first smart drumlines were deployed off Ballina last December," Mr Baird said.

"This is a major investment that expands our current smart drumline trial and complements the other measures in place on the North Coast to better protect surfers and swimmers."