Motor dealer submits DA for $950,000 expansion

The site of a proposed new showroom expansion for the Grafton Motor Group on the corner of Bent and Ryan sts, South Grafton.

A SOUTH Grafton car dealership plans to spend $950,000 to build a new showroom and repair shop.

Grafton Motor Group has a development application with the Clarence Valley Council for the expansion of the business on the corner of Bent and Ryan sts.

In 2011 the council approved a DA a showroom for the dealership then trading under a different name, but the current development differed to the extent a new DA was warranted.

The new plans include a glass showroom with a capacity for five cars inside the building and a further 15 spaces outside.

The plans also incorporate to service bays to prepare cars sold on site for delivery to customers. The plans for the single storey building also include offices and landscaping of the northern and eastern boundaries of the site.

The DA is on exhibition at the Clarence Valley Council chambers in Grafton and Maclean until November 14.

The Daily Examiner is seeking more information on the company's plans from dealer principal Mike Anstee.