Motorcyclist injured in Lawrence crash

A MAN is recovering in hospital following a motorcycle crash in Lawrence.

Emergency services were called to Pringles Way about 10.15am yesterday, after a 57-year-old motorcyclist from Sydney came off his Harley Davidson on a bend.

Police said when he was thrown from the bike, he fell down an embankment and through a barbed wire fence.

After being assessed by the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter medical team for chest injuries, the patient was transported by helicopter to Lismore Base Hospital in a stable condition.

Further medical assessment has revealed his injuries were not as severe as first thought; mainly limited to bruising and soft tissue damage.