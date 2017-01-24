MP pays way to award

Kevin Hogan MP is proud his office received the PMs Electorate Office of the Year. Left: Jason Thompson Constituent officer (Grafton), Peter Weekes Office Manager/Media Advisor, Sheree Barnsley (Diary manager), Mark Highfield constituent officer (Lismore), Sam Pearn constituent officer (Lismore).

DIPPING into his own pocket to pay for a work expense might be bucking the trend for a federal politician, but it's helped win a Prime Minister's award for one local member.

The office of the Federal Member for Page Kevin Hogan has been awarded The Electorate Office of the Year by PM Malcolm Turnbull.

"I would like to congratulate my office staff. They work very hard to follow up on all requests made to the office. I thank and congratulate them on the award,” Mr Hogan said.

He said the annual award is determined by how well an office responds to inquires from members of the community.

The award also recognises the second electorate office in Grafton paid out of Mr Hogan's salary, in addition to his government-funded office in Lismore.

"Page is an extremely large electorate, so the first thing I did when I was elected in 2013 was to pay for a second office in Grafton myself,” he said.

"I did this because I believe that members of our community should be fully represented and have easy access to myself and my staff no matter where they live.”

Mr Hogan said to keep both offices open as often as possible took some juggling, but he was happy with the result.

He said his Grafton office manager, Jason Thompson, was in the office around four days a week.

Mr Hogan said the discovery of politicians rorting their entitlements had disappointed him.

"I'm very conscious it's taxpayers' money and we need to be careful how we spend it,” he said.

"I'm disappointed with the attitude of some of them, but really, I would say 80% to 90% of my colleagues on both sides do the right thing.”