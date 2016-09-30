23°
News

MS calls time on Maree's 34 years at South Club

Tim Howard
| 30th Sep 2016 1:00 PM
TIME CALLED: A diagnosis of multiple sclerosis has finally caught up with Maree McKenna who has worked at the South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club for 34 years. Her last day on the job is Friday.
TIME CALLED: A diagnosis of multiple sclerosis has finally caught up with Maree McKenna who has worked at the South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club for 34 years. Her last day on the job is Friday. Tim Howard

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

WHEN it took Maree McKenna nearly two hours to button her shirt before heading off to work as the administrative officer at South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club, she knew it was time to call it quits.

Maree has been working at the club for 34 years and for the past 20 she and her bosses have known the degenerative disease multiple sclerosis was lurking around the corner.

"It was first diagnosed relapsing/remitting MS and in the past 12 months I have been re-diagnosed as progressive," Maree said.

"With relapsing/remitting I could go 18 months with having an exacerbation of it. But now it's changed dramatically.

"I have to get up 90 minutes earlier just to do my buttons up and get dressed to come to work."

She said she has lost a lot of balance and uses a walking stick and has found her fingers can no longer handle routine tasks, like counting money.

"I have to watch where I walk," she said. "Everywhere I walk, my head's down watching where I'm stepping."

Maree said the MS has cut years from her working life.

"I was probably going to work through to retirement age 65 or 67 whatever it is now," she said.

She said lasting 20 years with the disease at the relapsing/remitting was a better than usual outcome.

"Usually people get through the relapsing/remitting and then it gets worse," she said.

"Twenty years is not bad to still come to work. The second person I told was my then boss. The first person, obviously, was my mum."

She said every one of her bosses at the club has been overwhelmingly supportive of her battle with the disease.

To manage the disease Maree would need five or six weeks off work every 18 months or two years for treatment.

"I would have infusions of steroids over four to five days and then about five to six weeks off to get over it," Maree said.

"I would get out of bed and sometimes my leg wouldn't work. Good friends would take me to the hospital. A couple of times I've had to use the club's courtesy bus."

A young Maree McKenna can remember her first shift at the South Club: a 10pm start in the upstairs bar, which was then the entertainment hub of the Clarence Valley.

"The club was the place to be," she said. "We did things like Jimmy Barnes over two days of the weekend and we would have 1000 people in upstairs."

"I started here as a casual in the bar in the week leading up to the July Carnival in 1982.

"It was a 10pm start and my parents had to wake me up to get me there on time.

"Staff now don't realise what it was like. We would finish at 2am, 3am. We'd sit around tables, play cards, the sun would come up.

"You'd look at your watch and think, oh my God I'm supposed to be at work at 10.

"So it would be home, have a shower, come back.

"Things like that don't happen any more. Back then we didn't have things like alarms, cameras or security."

There have been some crises at the club, but none was bigger than the fire on March 6, 1989, which completely destroyed the top floor.

"They think it was deliberate, but they're not certain," she said. "It went to committal hearing but they basically said there was not enough evidence."

"This area (the downstairs bar) was being refurbished at the time, so we were in the back sports bar," she said.

"We could smell smoke. The guy I was working with and I thought there must be something happening, so we flew down to the kitchen.

"Nothing. We went to investigate further and we eventually made our way out to the balcony and by chance looked.

"It was fumes and smoke going everywhere. I yelled at a barfly not to go anywhere and ran upstairs to have a look.

"We didn't get very far before we found it was fully engulfed in flames. Very, very frightening."

Maree and her staff completely evacuated the club and called emergency services who were able to contain the fire to the top floor.

"Back in those days there used to be seven rooms of accommodation upstairs," she said. "Fortunately no-one was there that night.

"The entire top floor was gone. The metal was melted. There was nothing salvageable, except for a couple of glasses from the long bar that ran across it and a couple of mirrors."

The loss to the club and the region was immense.

"Upstairs was basically the same area as downstairs," she said. "It was gone. It took a lot to rebuild. A lot of time, a lot of planning. A lot of free time from some of the older staff and the board."

"The club re-opened in some areas downstairs in two to three months," Maree said.

"It probably took two or three years to get upstairs rebuilt. But it's nothing like it was."

"They built a function area for meetings and dinners in preference to having bands."

As well as fire, floods have also been an issue for the club, but it was only in 2013 the club had water in the bar for the first time.

 

The 2013 flood put water in the main bar at South Club for the first time, creating the need for repairs to the floor.
The 2013 flood put water in the main bar at South Club for the first time, creating the need for repairs to the floor. JoJo Newby

"I left work as the water was rising and people were saying not to worry, there had never been water in the main bar before," Maree said.

"I came to work to find everyone sitting around in water."

While Maree's dedication to the club is exemplerary it would be fair to say her passion has been netball.

"I was lucky with my playing as I retired a year before I was diagnosed," she said. "The MS didn't knock me out of playing, but it knocked me around."

Maree coached and managed many Grafton representative teams of all ages and found the hours of bus travel did not go well with the disease.

"I had great managers," she said. "In preference to sitting on the bus to travel to Sydney I would fly and my manager would get the girls down there."

While she never had the pleasure of coaching her, she said national netball star Verity Simmons has been the standout player she has seen come from Grafton.

"I coached teams of all age groups, but somehow missed coaching Vez," she said.

"She would have to be the best, simply because she's gone on with her netball to fulfil her ability.

"But there have been a lot of players I have seen who have the ability, but have not gone one with it."

 

Former local coach Maree McKenna rates Verity Simmons as the best netball player to come from the region.
Former local coach Maree McKenna rates Verity Simmons as the best netball player to come from the region. Chris Hyde

She said Mary Gaudron was one she would have liked to see push on with the sport.

"She married into the (tennis playing) Beckman family," Maree said. "She was one player I thought had it all."

Maree has enjoyed travelling around the world, but her MS will curtail more trips overseas.

"I have been done much travelling in Australia," she said. "That will be one thing I will set myself to do.

"Plus my parents are still alive and not in the best of health.

"Now we will be able to support each other."

Grafton Daily Examiner
Why everyone is suddenly talking about tai chi

Why everyone is suddenly talking about tai chi

FREE classes for the martial art of tai chi have been getting Grafton residents out of bed bright and early.

Winning formula: Grafton to kickstart championships

HAPPY DAYS: Trainer Stephen Lee, owner June Baker and jockey Tegan Harrison celebrating their win at the NRRA Country Championships qualifier with Profiler on Sunday March 6.

Stakes raised for Country Racing's flagship regional event

Clarence Valley lucks out for long weekend weather

Check out the forecast for the next few days.

MS calls time on Maree's 34 years at South Club

TIME CALLED: A diagnosis of multiple sclerosis has finally caught up with Maree McKenna who has worked at the South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club for 34 years. Her last day on the job is Friday.

Battling a disease for 20 years takes a toll on working life.

Local Partners

Why everyone is suddenly talking about tai chi

FREE classes for the martial art of tai chi have been getting Grafton residents out of bed bright and early.

Little things make the difference for Pam

Pam Whelan is a finalist in the 2016 Aged Care Hospitality Awards for her work in the laundry at The Whiddon Group Grafton.

Hard work at The Whiddon Group recognised as national award finalist

Six events worth checking out across the long weekend

Palmers Island Public School students Ruby Martini, Ashleigh Sanna and Daeja Parker.

Some fun things to do in the Clarence Valley these holidays

Latest deals and offers

Debra Messing wants to do a 'naughty' Will and Grace reunion

Debra Messing wants to do a 'naughty' Will and Grace reunion

'WILL & Grace' star Debra Messing wants a "naughty" reunion of the show.

  • TV

  • 30th Sep 2016 2:00 PM

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie 'working on custody agreement'

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are thrashing out a custody agreement

10 of the worst wedding day disasters

Getting hitched without a hitch. That's the aim, right?

Trump's comments make light of statutory rape

Trevor Noah has gone to town on Donald Trump's sexism

Forza Horizon 3 review: Australia's never looked so good

Fancy racing a freight train?

Byron Bay, Gold Coast, Sunshine Coast, Twelve Apostles feature

Tommy goes home in emotional Bachelorette episode

The Bachelorette contestant Tommy Saggus.

BRISBANE bachelor hopes show will give him more confidence.

RECAP: The Bachelorette S2E4 - Golden date card fun

Georgia Love and Courtney compete in a billy kart race in a group date planned by Courtney in a scene from The Bachelorette.

The golden date card comes out.

Commando&#39;

4 Strauss Place, South Grafton 2460

House 5 2 4 $385,000

Commanding in position, commanding views of the valleys and river, commanding facade and solid brick construction, commanding floor space with over 350m2 inclusive...

UNIQUE HOME WITH MAJESTIC RIVER VIEWS OVER TOWN

34 Roderick Street, Maclean 2463

House 3 2 1 $349,000

When you have an immaculately presented home, a panoramic Clarence River view, all at an eye catching price, you won't last on the market long. The vibrant and...

Perfect For Buyers Across All Markets

12 McFarlane Street, South Grafton 2460

House 3 1 1 AUCTION

Situated high on South Hill this delightful double brick offering is certainly not to be over looked as it is likely to not last long. The home itself is spacious...

Size, Space and Comfort

8/1 Osprey Drive, Yamba 2464

House 2 1 1 $310,000

Whether you are an astute investor looking for a rock solid investment, a retiree looking for a quality place to call home or a first home buyer looking for an...

Waterfront Delight

1/28 The Mainbrace, Yamba 2464

Town House 3 2 2 $565,000

Have you always dreamt of owning an absolute water front property but thought it was out of your reach? Raine and Horne Yamba are delighted to offer to the market...

Two For One!

Unit 2/1-5 Beachside Way, Yamba 2464

Town House 2 2 1 $445,000

We now bring to the market this spacious two bedroom, 2 bathroom townhouse - it will be the one not to miss. With two amazing views to enjoy for the price of one...

Dream Location

12 Garden Street, Grafton 2460

House 3 1 1 AUCTION

If it's all about location, then this is the jackpot, opposite beautiful See Park and only a short stroll to just about everything makes this one perfect. There is...

Jacana Ridge Estate - Last Two Left

Lot 5 and 6/ 32 Burragan Road, Coutts Crossing 2460

Residential Land Quality rural residential lifestyle estate up for grabs. Lot 5 and 6 ... From $ 137,500

Quality rural residential lifestyle estate up for grabs. Lot 5 and 6 are the last two available blocks left. andbull; Spacious Building/Living...

Last Two Left

Lot 7/ 325 Burragan Road, Coutts Crossing 2460

Residential Land Quality rural residential lifestyle estate up for grabs. Lot 5 and 7 ... $132,900

Quality rural residential lifestyle estate up for grabs. Lot 5 and 7 are the last two available blocks left. andbull; Spacious Building/Living...

Industrial Land with Bonus

37 Adonus Close, Trenayr 2460

Residential Land A fantastic opportunity presents itself with this industrial property situated in the ... $ 77,000

A fantastic opportunity presents itself with this industrial property situated in the Trenayr Industrial Estate. Located on a 1,895 square meter block and in flood...

Beach-side real estate starts at $85k on Fraser Coast

HERVEY BAY REAL ESTATE: You can buy this townhouse in Scarness for under $300k.

Live your beach-living dream locally.

Clarence Valley property prices go through the roof

Buyers are hungry to sink their teeth into the Clarence Valley

UPDATE: Former rodeo champ's sale rained out, now back on

Larkhill local Ken Consiglio is having an auction of most of the things on his property.

'People kept showing up and we had to turn them away'

Couple build their own 'tiny house' for $45k

Holly Bowen and Oli Bucher built their "tiny house" themselves, only hiring a plumber and an electrician. Photo/supplied

The house, which is built on a trailer and can be towed.

Sunshine Beach property breaks real estate record

The property overlooks Sunshine Beach, as the backyard lawn meets the sand.

Sunshine Beach mansion sale smashes real estate record

NEW HOME: Agents to the rescue for family of nine

RELIEF: Tanya Cone (middle) with her kids and McKimm's Real Estate property managers Regan Firth and Nadine Greenhalgh who helped find her family a home.

DEX article prompts property managers to help family find new home