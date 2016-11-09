Ms Figure Australia to guest pose at sports awards

SPORTS AWARDS: Bodybuilding will take centre stage at the 2016 Clarence Valley Sports Awards at the GDSC this Saturday night.

Some of Australia's most sculpted bodies will be showcased including Musclemania Overall 2015 Figure Australia winner Juanita O'Dell, who will be in peak shape one week out from competing at 2016 Fitness America Weekend International Pro Show in Las Vegas.

"I grew up in Maclean and Yamba so I'm looking forward to coming home and I love to take any opportunity to help display our sport,” O'Dell said.

"We take what we do seriously and I love what I do.

"This weekend marks one week out from my second Fitness America Weekend International Pro Show so I am getting very excited as each day brings new little changes in my physique.

The Brisbane-based athlete is trained by Townsend bodybuilder Brad Clarke, who is attending the awards as a nominee for Clarence Valley Sportsperson of the Year after winning the 2015 Musclemania World Masters title.

"My prep is going very well,” O'Dell said. "I have an amazing support network among my family, friends and coach and mentor Brad Clarke and his SBF team. They are always there to provide support and encouragement.”

Clarke will present the bodybuilding exhibition and provide further insight into the sport.

"I guest posed at the 1994 DEX Sports Star Awards, so it's come full circle,” Clarke, aka the Shredded Badger, said.

"I remember the guest speaker after me was saying 'how the hell do I follow on from that'.

"Juanita is quite high up in the world standings and it's a highlight to have her guest pose. She is currently the ambassador for Musclemania Australia and is on every poster.

"She's a figure pro, which basically means an achievable beach body, not over the top. Very lean, tasteful, graceful - the type of body that people think 'oh my god, I'd like to look like that'.”

2016 Mr Australia Musclemania Physique Novice, Lee Nagorka from Ballina, is also one week out from competing on the world stage in Las Vegas and will be similarly ripped and ready for Saturday night.

The third guest poser is Maclean 24-year-old Chris Keary, who took up bodybuilding 18 months ago and according to Clarke has a massive future in the sport.

"Chris is doing really well,” Clarke said. "He's pretty genetically gifted and held his own in his first competition at Queensland titles. His potential is enormous.

"He is about four weeks post contest is not at his peak. But both Lee and Juanita are going to be game on at world class level, seven days away from the big show in Vegas.”

All three athletes are trained by Clarke based out of Bodyrock Fitness Townsend.