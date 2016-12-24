Multiple call outs over night for Grafton firies

Brooms Head resident Stephen Otton captures the scene at the Brooms Head fire over night.

A BROOMS Head fire was just one of many jobs in the last 24 hours that Grafton fire fighters responded to.

Captain Garry Reardon said since the house fire on McFarlane St in South Grafton yesterday morning, fire fighters have been out at a range of fires all night.

"Last night at three minutes to six we responded to house fire in Kent Street," he said.

"It appears to be ignited by a heat lamp that had been unattended. It wasn't a suspicious fire."

But before fire fighters could complete the job on Kent Street, they were called out again.

"They responded to an automatic fire alarm at Grafton Jail," he said.

"From that incident, they we responded to a bonfire at the end of Bacon Street with Christmas revellers burning building materials which is unacceptable in this day and age."

After the Bacon Street fire, the fire fighters returned to home base briefly before they responded to fire in Brooms Head.

"At 1.27am we responded to a house fire in Brooms Head," Mr Reardon said.

The fire began when a car caught fire and then spread to the block of units.

"Before the guys got back to the station, coming back from Brooms Head, we responded to an automatic fire alarm in South Grafton Services Club," he said.

Fire fighters at the Brooms Head fire in the early hours of this morning. Stephen Otton

Mr Reardon added that the alarm at South Grafton Ex Servicemen's Club was just a faulty alarm and there was no fire.

"It's been a crazy 24 hours, it's most unusual," he said.

Mr Reardon said fires at this time of year can be devastating for the people involved.

"Fortunately for the lady in Kent St, we were able to save her Christmas gifts, so she was pretty happy about that," he said.

Inspector Brendan Gorman from Coffs/Clarence Command said the fire at Brooms Head was under investigation.

"The cause of the fire has been undetermined, the police are currently at the scene," he said.

Until the investigation is over, Insp Gorman said he could not comment on the cause of the fire.