Mum survived tiger snake bite in pregnancy, now bub's here

Marc Stapelberg
| 30th Sep 2016 5:30 AM
SAFE ARRIVAL: Chloe Milton, of Casino, who was bitten by a tiger snake while still pregnant.
SAFE ARRIVAL: Chloe Milton, of Casino, who was bitten by a tiger snake while still pregnant.

IT has been an anxious seven-month wait for Casino mum Chloe Milton, who was bitten by a tiger snake when she was eight weeks pregnant.

The nightmarish scenario started when she trod on the snake at her mother's house in Bentley and was bitten on the ankle, with one fang piercing the skin and the other scraping along the skin.

With the doctors' priority to save her life, Ms Milton thought she was going to lose her baby.

"The doctors couldn't really verify whether the poison would get to the baby," she said.

"The doctors pretty much said, 'We will look after you and the baby will follow'.

"They said there was the possibility of a miscarriage and there would be a lot of blood because the venom thins the blood."

But on September 27 Ms Milton gave birth to a healthy little girl after two-and-a-half hours in labour at Lismore Base Hospital.

"I was relieved when I saw her because it is one of those things that you just can't think about until it happens," she said.

"It was an anxious wait not knowing whether it would be ok at the end of the day."

Ms Milton said she held onto the fact that she hadn't died after being bitten by a poisonous snake as a positive sign that everything else would be okay with the baby.

"There would have been a chance that it could have just killed me," she said.

"Knowing I had both my children laying in the room next to me and imagining if something happened to me was scary."

Ms Milton said that the most difficult period of the pregnancy was waiting for the next scan, which was five weeks after being given the anti-venom.

Ms Milton's baby daughter has not yet been given a name.

At this stage the young infant has proven to be perfectly healthy.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  birth, pregnancy, snake, tiger snake

