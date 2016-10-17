Muster High Tea shows off beautiful gardens

TABLE TALK: Lorraine Rooke, Country Muster organiser Wendy Gordan, Jean Kartz and Susan Causley enjoy a cup of tea and some cake at the Clarence Valley Country Muster High Tea.

WHEN Wendy Gordan opened her gates on Saturday morning, there were already peopled lined up, ready to sit down for the Clarence Valley Country Muster High Tea.

"At 10 o'clock when we opened, we were still whizzing around on the mower,” she said.

Mrs Gordan said the high tea was a way for people to enjoy their gardens outside the country muster.

"We thought we'd do the high tea because Jacaranda have a garden competition, and of course it's right in the middle of our festival and we don't have time to do it,” she said.

"It's really to showcase what we do down here.

"So many people enjoy the garden when they come for the muster so we thought we'd open it up for high tea.”

Mrs Gordan said the high tea was an opportunity for the community who didn't come to the muster to see the garden.

"Everybody enjoys gardens, I don't think there are many people who don't,” she said.

Mrs Gordan said friends Russell and Cath Treasure had visited from Glen Innes for six weeks to help prepare the garden and cook all the food for the high tea.

"She's been cooking all week, which is wonderful,” Mrs Gordon said.

"A lot of work goes into it and there is so much that goes on behind the scenes.”

With the high tea being such a success, Mrs Gordan says they will probably do it again next year.

"Just from the response today, it's been good and it's been nice for people to come and just sit around and meet,” she said.

"I'm sure we will ... as long as I can get someone to do the cooking.”

With the Clarence Valley Country Muster officially kicking off next week, Mrs Gordan said everyone came together like one big community to help prepare.

"It's more like a family,” she said.

"The guys come in and do the cooking, they're all local guys ... then I've got another neighbour who comes in and slashes the paddock for me.

"It's very much community-orientated, like a family, because everybody pulls together and helps.

"It's on my property, but it's their festival, that's the way we look at it.”

Mrs Gordan said she felt very lucky.

"Everybody has just helped me so much,” she said.