Muster takes over Clarence

READY TO ROLL: Adam Harvey will headline the list of performers at this year's Clarence Valley Country Muster.

IT'S here. The Clarence Valley Country Music Muster will take over the Gordon's field in Calliope, near Ulmarra, on Monday.

Hundreds of people from across the country will park their campers as they get ready to enjoy the sounds and sights of some of Australia's best country music performers in action.

Headline act Adam Harvey is set to win the hearts of the country music-loving crowd when he performs all his popular songs as well as some of the new offerings from his latest album Harvey's Bar.

The album, which is all about sitting out in the bar and having a lot of fun, gives the audience a glimpse of Adam's life and showcases a night at Harvey's Bar.

The eight-time Golden Guitar winner said the concept for the album came about when a lot of his fans said they wanted to be in the bar he was writing songs about.

"I started to think 'why don't we try and take a bit of that bar atmosphere and bring the bar to them'," he said.

"That was the whole idea of the album.

"I started thinking about some of the songs that we would be singing in the bar."

Adam told The Daily Examiner he is excited to be performing at the Clarence Valley Country Music Muster.

"I've heard that it is going gang busters," he said,

"I'm going to spend the weekend up there catching up with old mates, so I'm looking forward to that one too."

Not only will Adam be performing, but event organiser Wendy Gordon said he will also auction off a very special Harvey's Bar.

For the convenience of campers, the bar breaks down into a flat pack.

Headlining the Muster on Friday night will be Lindsay Waddington who is building his own profile after making his reputation drumming for some of the biggest names in country music.

In 2003 Lindsay released his debut instrumental album Cool Change, and started producing in his own Kross Kut Records Studio on the Gold Coast.

In 2005 Lindsay received the Queensland Gold Medallion Award for Queensland Musician of the Year and his success continued with him claiming the prestigious award for a record six consecutive years.

Northern Rivers-based bush poet Ray Essery, known as 'The Mullumbimby Bloke', will be launching his new album Where the Northern Rivers Flow at 3pm on Friday.

The former sailor and dairy farmer will also perform his bush poetry alongside Grandpa Frank and Peter Capp as part of the Poets Breakfast on Friday and Saturday and with Celia Adams on Sunday.

Terry Gordon OAM will be wearing multiple hats during the Muster as entertainment director, compere and performer with more than 30 albums to his credit.

Terry is a versatile balladeer, song writer, comedy performer and TV host.

Grafton girl Natalie Davidson will return to the Clarence Valley to perform on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Wendy said the country muster will be a brilliant weekend with more than 500 caravans already booked in, with visitors getting ready to enjoy the gardens and a week of music they are likely to never forget.

The Clarence Valley Country Music Muster is on from Monday October 24 at 7pm, with the main performances on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Visit www.cvcmuster.com.au for the full weeks schedule and more information on the muster.