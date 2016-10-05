MVP effort recognised in a win-win for basketball

THEBEST: Vikings' Hamish Denshire salutes the home crowd after being presented with the Sunshine Conference season MVP award after the Grafton Vikings v Byron Bay Beez Sunshine Conference grand final at the Grafton Sports Centre.

SENIOR SPORTSPERSON OF THE MONTH: After injuring his ACL playing basketball last year, it took a while for Hamish Denshire to get the confidence back in his leg to play at his best.

Luckily for Grafton Vikings he was eventually able to find his peak form, and help his side reach the grand final in the inaugural Sunshine Conference.

While the Vikings fell agonisingly short against Byron Bay Beez on Saturday night, Denshire was named Sunshine Conference Overall MVP, which recognises the mammoth amount of work he does off the ball on the defensive end, as well as in attack.

For his efforts in the grand final and throughout the season, Denshire has been named the GDSC Sportsperson of the Month for September.

Denshire said he was proud of what he and the team had accomplished, and was focused on going one better next season.

"This year was pretty good, we made a grand final, so it's hard to do a lot of things better," he said.

"It's just about making sure the little things are done to a higher level. It's not like we want to change the result of this season, but we would have liked to have won, so it's just about taking care of a few little things."

Grafton Vikings' coach and president Robert Blinman said Denshire always puts the team first.

"It's an absolutely great effort, but Hamish believes it was a team effort this year to make it to the grand final," Blinman said.

"For him it's not about the personal accolades, but it's an absolutely well deserved award. Overall, he has been one of the spearheads in our team, and a face for Grafton basketball so it's a win-win for him and for basketball in the region for him to be recognised like this."

CLARENCE VALLEY SPORTS AWARDS

DENSHIRE'S Sportsperson of the Month accolade means he is now in the running to be named Clarence Valley Sportsperson of the Year at the Clarence Valley Sports Awards.

As the winner for September he is the tenth and final monthly winner for 2016. The other nominees include:

December: Brad Clarke, Townsend (Bodybuilding)

January: Joe O'Keeffe, Yamba (Yachting)

February: Lindsey Wall, Yamba (Triathlon)

March: Laurelea Moss, Grafton (Cycling)

April: Michael Russ, Grafton (Hockey)

May: Mitch Christiansen, Junction Hill (AWD Athletics)

June: Greg Mears, Grafton (Indoor Cricket)

July: John Matthews, Maclean (Shooting)

August: Luke Mitchell, James Creek (Motorcycling)

September: Hamish Denshire, Grafton (Basketball)

Tickets will go on sale soon for the 3rd annual Clarence Valley Sports Awards to be hosted by Grafton District Services Club on Saturday, 3rd November.