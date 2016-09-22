Mystery bus tour for GHS Year 12 students

Grafton High School year 12 class of 2016 before they head out on a mystery bus tour on their second last day of school.

YEAR 12 have reached the home stretch, they only have till Friday before they are free of high school classrooms forever.

Well, almost.

There is the pesky matter of the HSC to navigate before they are really free.

Today, the Year 12 students enjoyed their last week of school by heading out of town on a mystery bus trip. But before they got on the road, the students arrived at school to a breakfast of egg and bacon rolls.

Olivia Woods, Haylee Gough and Bronte Dahl will be finishing up on Friday with the rest of their classmates and preparing for their HSC, but they won't be stressing about the upcoming exams.

Haylee said she was trying to stay stress free about the HSC.

"I'm not fussed about it, I don't really want to stress over it.”

Finishing up, the girls said they were excited to see their school year end.

"It's kinda scary, but it's also a really big step in life,” Olivia said.

"You get a bit sick of it after a while, after all the assignments.”

But despite the lack of stress, Olivia has decided to head to university next year.

"I want to study Law and International Relations,” she said.

"Probably doing modern history and extension history as subjects and seeing all of that sort of stuff (has led me down that path).”

Bronte Dahl, Olivia Woods and Haylee Gough are only days away from finishing high school. Caitlan Charles

Olivia said one of the best things about school is it pushed her out of her comfort zone.

"I'd say all the friends that we've made, all the good experience, some things have pushed me out of the comfort zone, which is character building I guess,” she said.

But the girls know that's not over with the world of adulthood just around the corner.

So what's the best thing about finishing Year 12?

"I don't know, not going to school,” Haylee said.

After 13 years of school, Haylee said there was only one thing that stood out as her favourite memory.

"Just getting up to mischief,” she said.

"I loved all the excursions too,” Olivia added. "Like the snow trip, Sydney, Heron Island.”

A mystery bus tour is not the only fun Grafton High School's Year 12 have got up to.

On Wednesday students and teachers got into a bidding war over which Year 12 student would be their slave for the day as a fundraiser for the school.

Haylee was a little disappointed by her master.

"It was not that good because I got bought by a teacher, so I had to clean rooms and stuff,” she said.

Olivia on the other hand, thought it was heaps of fun.

"It was heaps of fun... I was with some kids running around all day doing what they told me to do,” she said.

But did she spend a lot of time in the canteen line?

"No actually, I thought that I would, I only had to go to the canteen once and there was no line.”

Bronte spent the day with a Year 7 student.

"I didn't get up to much, I had a Year 7 student, she didn't make me do much, I just carried her bag,” she said.

Year 12 co-ordinator Kelly Blanch said she has grown attached to the Year 12 students since they started.

"It's a bitter sweet feeling, I've had them for six years and I'm so happy and proud for what they've done but it's also sad to see them go,” she said.

"But we finish on quite a happy note having a mystery bus tour where they don't know where they are going, they're getting out of school and then the gradation ceremony.”

Ms Blanch had a little bit of advice for the students as they were leaving school.

"Work hard to achieve your goals and enjoy life,” she said.