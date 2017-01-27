Mystery twist thrown into cricket relay night at the dogs

ON YOUR MARKS: Clarence River Cricket Association vice-president Tim Kinnane is all set for CRCA Relay Night at the Grafton Greyhound Racing Club.

CRICKET: When cricketers first took to the greyhound track at last year's Clarence River Cricket Association relay night, few could have predicted the success.

But a year on, CRCA vice-president Tim Kinnane is ready to send players flying around the track again, just this time he expects it to be bigger and better.

This time the playing field has been evened between the clubs with Kinnane introducing a new novelty to the event as players don mystery cricketing equipment for the 5 x 110m journey.

The gauntlet has been laid by the CRCA and clubs have all been champing at the bit to claim glory - and most importantly bragging rights - for their clubs.

"All the clubs are very interested in getting involved,” Kinnane said.

"There is a lot of friendly rivalry coming out on the track which is good to see.

"Some clubs requested we change the concept up slightly for this year so we have come up with a great novelty to keep the runners honest.”

The friendly rivalry is set to step up another notch for the 2017 instalment of the annual event with Lower Clarence Cricket Association set to send a team up the river for the race.

"Having the boys from down river involved just adds another level to the competition,” Kinnane said. "This is a chance to get everybody together to have a bit of fun, increase the friendly rivalry between clubs and celebrate a successful season.”

Brothers ran away with the competition last year after a blazing quintet including Natasha Rudder, Bill Weatherstone, Mick Summers, Jamie Firth and Mitch Kroehnert flew home in a time of 1:11.58, narrowly eclipsing GDSC Easts at 1:13.07.

Kinnane said while it will be a new look five from the Brothers club he is secretly expecting a similar result this year.

"I know Coutts and South Services have been talking a big game but Easts and Westlawn have really kept it under wraps,” he said.

With the winning club pocketing a handy $500 to go towards season expenses, there is plenty on the line.

The mystery time will again be run this year after Tucabia was nearest the 1:19.28 mark last year - a nod to the CRCA's year of formation in 1928.