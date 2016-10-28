Natalie returns home to perform at the Country Muster

Natalie Davidson will perform at the Clarence Valley Country Muster on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

GRAFTON girl Natalie Davidson has landed back in the country, ready to take the stage at the Clarence Valley Country Muster.

Now based in Los Angeles, the singer-songwriter was approached by Country Muster organiser Wendy Gorgan to play at the festival and with a trip home to see the family to sweeten the deal, Ms Davidson jumped on the opportunity.

"My dad and mum have been going to the muster for I think probably since it started and I've always heard my dad talk about how much he loves it so... here we are,” she said.

Having only flown to Australia days before the event, Ms Davidson is ready to play three cruisy and relaxed shows over the weekend.

"I've never played with the band before so it's probably going to be a little bit of a wing it,” she said.

"It will be cover songs, a combination of Australian and American country songs.”

"Harper Valley PTA by Jeannie C. Riley, Divorce by Tammy Wynett and maybe The Gambler by Kenny Rogers, I'll see how the mood is at the time,” she said about what might be on the set list.

Ms Davidson has made a career out of doing what she loves, writing and performing.

"When it first started off the song writing was the main thing and I'm also a professional dancer so I've done lots of movies, TV stuff and music videos,” she said.

"I guess it all starts when you're a little girl and your at dancing lessons and gymnastic and learning the guitar and you do all these things and they all kind of shape you into the performer and the artist that you become.”

Ms Davidson focus mainly on writing music for herself and other people.

"It was something I've always enjoyed doing since I was a little girl,” she said.

"I write a lot of music for other people and myself, I was commissioned to write a Christina Aguelira... but it was never released.”

Natalie Davidson will be playing on Friday at 3pm, Saturday at 12.30pm and Sunday at 11am at the Clarence Valley Country Muster in Calliope.