Natalie's skills are a cut above the rest

Natalie Smith will apply her years of competing and training to a national hairdressing competition this week.

IT HAS been 21 years since Natalie Smith represented Australia in hairdressing at the World Skills International Skill Olympics in Lyon, France.

Reflecting on the experience's she gained in the regional, national and then the international competition in 1995, she says, "I applied myself with a lot of training and dedication.

"Four days of competing under pressure against the best hairdressers in the world in France was at times very challenging and taught me to handle many pressure situations since the competitions."

Natalie finishing fifth overall and says it was more than worth it, not only for the great results but for the once in a lifetime experiences only competitors receive in an Olympics competition of any sort.

The last 21 years has seen Natalie quietly gone about her passion for hairdressing, running her own salon and teaching apprentices at North Coast TAFE. She has trained and mentored five of her own staff members on to national competition level along with six other local apprentices.

Tomorrow will see the next chapter in Natalie's hairdressing career as she has been appointed as the "chief judge" for the National Hairdressing VETIS (Vocational education training in schools) program for the National Worldskill competition.

She will prepare the venue and educate all judges on the criteria set for the competition that starts on Thursday, October 6, at the Melbourne showgrounds.

2016 is the first time the Worldskill competition will be catering for VETIS (Vocational education training in schools) and is a very exciting initiative for this age group.