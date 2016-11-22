29°
Natural tones bloom for rockstar florist

Adam Hourigan
| 22nd Nov 2016 2:46 PM

Melinda Brown of Wildflower Wanderings - finalist in national Tesselaar \"Rockstar Florist\" competition.
Melinda Brown of Wildflower Wanderings - finalist in national Tesselaar "Rockstar Florist" competition. Adam Hourigan Photography

WHILE most people associate flower arranging with a more sedate sensibility, Wooloweyah florist Melinda Brown is on her way to being a rockstar of the industry.

Working under the brand name Wildflower Wanderings, her recent work from a styled shoot with other creatives in the area has been named in the Tesselaar Flowers Rockstar Florist competition.

"Tesselaar are a flower distributor across Australia, and I buy flowers through them for weddings," Melinda said.

"I'd seen the competition running for a few years and I thought I'd enter this year."

The final image that has gained national attention is a result of a creative collaboration earlier in the year, with local model Karla Bodycote wearing the piece, with the photo taken by the Sea Society and makeup by Sarah from The She Glows.

 

Karla Bodycote models one of Melinda Brown's floral headpieces in a styled shoot by The Sea Society.
Karla Bodycote models one of Melinda Brown's floral headpieces in a styled shoot by The Sea Society.

"I made over a dozen headpieces on the day, and that was my favourite," Melinda said. "It was really simple, it had depth and it just worked."

The golden, natural tones of the headpiece reflects Melinda's love of nature and background in environmental science, and says there is a trend in wedding flowers towards more natural pieces.

"People are venturing out doing more natural things, the most recent wedding I did full of grasses, seed heads and big natural blooms.. I like things that are creative and a little bit whimsical."

The winners are decided in the next month, and with the winner receiving a masterclass with a top florist Melinda said she is excited for the result.

More of her work is on Instagram at @wildflowerwanderings.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  florist rockstar

