Yuraygir to challenge Majos in first season of 2nd Division

Bill North
| 17th Sep 2016 5:00 AM
FNC 3rd Division grand final between the Maclean Bobcats and Tucabia-Wooli Bears at Rushforth Park South Grafton on Saturday, 5th September, 2015. Photo Debrah Novak / The Daily Examiner
Photo Debrah Novak / The Daily Examiner

NCF 2ND DIVISION: In a contrast to 12 months ago, Yuraygir Bears head into a grand final without the weight of pressure. The side won 6-0 as red-hot favourites in the Mens 3rd Division decider in 2015 and the rebuilding club duly accepted a step up to 2nd Division in 2016.

In the club's first season since changing its name from Tucabia to Yuraygir United FC, the Bears now find themselves vying for another title, following a shock 5-2 aggregate semi-final result over minor premiers Coutts Crossing.

"I was happy just to challenge and get into the top four in our first season," Yuraygir captain-coach Travis Armstrong said. "So there's no pressure on us, we can just go out there and enjoy it."

In both the home and away matches Yuraygir reversed a 1-0 half-time deficit. The first match at Wooli Sports Ground saw Rhys Armstrong complete a second half hattrick to win 3-1, while the Bears held on for the final 35 minutes of the clash at Coutts Crossing's Wajard Park with 10 men to win 2-1.

"We just fought hard," Armstrong said.

"They came out in the second game really trying to put us off our game and we played really good in the first half in particular."

Dan Ward was in sparkling form for Yuraygir across the two matches while solid central defender Mark Jones enjoyed a successful return from injury. The down side for the Bears today will be the suspension of key striker Navrin Deane, who picked up two yellow cards in the semi-final win.

"It's disappointing not to have Nav for the grand final. I wasn't too happy at the time, Coutts were putting in heavy challenges all game and both his yellows were pretty soft fouls.

"But with 10 players on the field we managed to score another goal and threw a heap of numbers behind the ball. They played into our hands playing long balls and taking shots from ridiculous places."

Grand final opponents Majos Thunder won their semi-finals 3-2 and 4-3 for a 7-5 aggregate over Yamba and have won two, drawn one and lost one against the Bears this year.

Central combination Fraser Robinson and Adam Bancroft are two former Maclean Bobcats Premier League teammates of Armstrong's who he has labelled the danger men for the 2pm clash.

"If you can shut Bangers (Bancroft) down you can starve Fraser of the ball," he said. "When he's on a good day he's pretty hard to stop."

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  2nd division, grand final, ncf, soccer, yuraygir bears, yuraygir utd fc

Mark Wahlberg drops pardon request

Mark Wahlberg dropped his bid to be pardoned for assault conviction

