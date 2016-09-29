23°
Need help for your problematic behaviours?

29th Sep 2016
Are you having trouble stopping shopping? This SMART Recovery group might be for you.
Are you having trouble stopping shopping? This SMART Recovery group might be for you.

IF YOU are looking for help to deal with your problematic behaviours, there is a new group session in Grafton that can help.

SMART (Self Management and Recovery Training) Recovery is a free group program assisting any problematic behaviours, including drugs, alcohol, cigarettes, gambling, food, shopping, Internet and others.

Guided by trained peers and professionals, participants come to help themselves and help each other using a variety of cognitive behaviour therapy (CBT) and motivational tools and techniques.

The SMART Recovery group session in Grafton is facilitated by male and female trained SMART Recovery facilitators. The group is open to all community members recovering from addiction. Health Professionals can refer clients to the program and community members can self refer.

As a participant of the group you can expect to enhance and maintain your motivation, cope with urges and use problem solving techniques to work on better lifestyle balance.

North Coast Primary Health Network has funded the training of SMART facilitators and these recovery weekly groups and is pleased to provide support for people with problematic behaviours.

The meeting is weekly from 5.30-7pm, the group meets at 5 Clarence Street, Grafton.

For more information, contact Naydene Beaver on 0427 569 117.

A GREAT white shark swimming around Yamba today is the first of its species to be detected by the local shark listening station.

