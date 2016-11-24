Needle pricks up community concern

Brendan Appo sits in Bob Liddiard Park in South Grafton, where he found a syringe earlier this week.

BRENDAN Appo was horrified to discover a discarded syringe while walking through Bob Liddiard Park in South Grafton earlier this week.

Disgusted, he took to Facebook to share his concerns with the community and warn people walking through the park.

"The kids are always playing right there every day, pretty much since council put the footy posts in,” Mr Appo told the Daily Examiner.

Having grown up in South Grafton, Mr Appo said there seems to be a bigger problem with drugs in the area than when he was younger.

"There was only a little bit while I was growing up here and now I've moved away and came back it's gotten really bad I believe,” he said.

"It's hard, the police try their best I believe but there's too many nasty people that bring the drugs they're using into town and if one guy goes away another seems to take their place.

"It frustrates me because I know how nice this place was when I was a child and wish it was the same environment so my children could grow up in a good town as well.”

Mr Appo added that he was concerned that someone could get hurt, from this needle, or another.

"I just wish if these people wanna do this sort of thing they shouldn't be doing it or leaving (needles) anywhere near the children,” he said.

"Last thing I'd like to see is a kid up hospital seriously ill or injured because of these careless idiots.”

At the park, Mr Appo found shoes, a backpack, a toothbrush and rubbish with the discarded syringe.