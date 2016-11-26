27°
News

New amenities at CVAS on the way

Jarrard Potter | 26th Nov 2016 5:00 AM
NEW WORK: Clarence Valley Anglican School principal Martin Oates and Federal Member for Page Kevin Hogan take a look at the site for the new amenities block.
NEW WORK: Clarence Valley Anglican School principal Martin Oates and Federal Member for Page Kevin Hogan take a look at the site for the new amenities block. Jarrard Potter

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

CLARENCE Valley Anglican School will soon have a new amenities block after receiving a Federal Government grant of almost $400,000.

Federal Member for Page Kevin Hogan said funding for the construction, which includes new change rooms, locker space and toilets, and the removal of current demountable toilet facilities will help the school expand and cater for its students.

"These funds will ensure students at Clarence Valley Anglican School have the infrastructure necessary to help them get the most out of their time at school,” he said.

The Capital Grants Program, which provided the funds, helps non-government schools to improve capital infrastructure where they otherwise may not have access to sufficient resources.

CVAS principal Martin Oates said the school was grateful to the Federal Government for their support.

"Without their support, this project wouldn't go ahead,” he said.

"This will allow our students to participate in more activities with the change rooms, and we will be able to host more sporting carnivals at school.

"The beneficiaries of this will be the students on a daily basis, and the change rooms and toilet facilities are something the school needs for growth.”

Mr Hogan said while government funding has contributed to the project, the school has also put money towards the construction costs as well.

"The Coalition Government is committed to improving the quality of our school education and ensuring students have access to the resources they need to they are equipped with the skills to succeed in an increasingly competitive world,” Mr Hogan said.

"The government believes in an education system that puts students first. That's why in addition to our Capital Grants Program, our record levels of schools funding will be allocated according to need and tied to a range of evidence-based initiatives.

"These initiatives will focus on outcomes in literacy, numeracy and STEM subjects, helping lift teacher quality and better preparing our children to life after school.”

Grafton Daily Examiner
EXCLUSIVE: Wicks ready to guide next generation at Ghosts

EXCLUSIVE: Wicks ready to guide next generation at Ghosts

Danny Wicks road to redemption has led him straight to the captain coach role at the Grafton Ghosts and the heavy hitter is ready to help the next generation.

Robots and magpies at South Grafton Public

Kids from South Grafton Public School are heading to Sydney to participate in the Animal Allies robotics program

SGPS students learn use STEM in every day life.

Farmer's cow sex, child sexual abuse 'destroyed my life'

Former Coffs Coast dairy farmer Allan Kenneth Brookes has been convicted of child sex offences and having sex with a cow.

'I was called a cow-f**king faggot and then laughed at'

Maclean High's musical maestros

Maclean High School student Kate Thomson played violin for two of her four HSC music performances.

Two students get nominated for HSC music showcase

Local Partners

The heart of Grace - "I am willing, I am able"

GRACE de Bruin always wanted to dedicate her life to helping others. The nursing student is now heading to Uganda to lend a hand to African Hearts.

Candlelight vigil to break the culture of silence

Rachael Cavanagh prepares for the White Ribbon Day vigil at Memorial Park.

Community comes together for White Ribbon Day

10 things to do this weekend

Criterion Theatre's Aladdin cast.

Looking for something to do this weekend?

Out of the closet, into the 70s

Elton - Out of the Closet.

Get ready for Elton - Out of the Closet

Does Village Green have best pub grub in NSW?

Retail manager Mark Knott and manager Anthony Sinclair - the Village Green Hotel has bee nominated for 4 AHA awards.

Hotel a finalist in four categories at NSW AHA Awards

Review: Bridget Jones's Baby

Review: Bridget Jones's Baby

AFTER reading the fourth instalment of the Bridget Jones diaries, I think Bridget might be my spirit animal.

Pilot gets girls a TV show

Greta Lee Jackson, Sarah Bishop and Adele Vuko create and star in the ABC's new comedy sketch series Wham Bam Thank You Ma'am.

Their active wear parody went viral, now they're back

Perrie Edwards hits out at radio presenter

Perrie Edwards reportedly slapped a radio presenter

Screen legend Betty White still wants a date

Betty White.

Betty White, 94, wants to go on dates but claims no one asks her out

Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Channing Tatum making musical movie

Michael Becall is set to write the script

Kelly Clarkson grateful she won't get pregnant again

Kelly Clarkson is "thankful" she won't be having any more children

Kanye West to remain in hospital over Thanksgiving

Kanye West will reportedly remain in hospital for several more days

Breathtaking Water Views

28 Taine Court, Yamba 2464

House 4 4 2 $1,095,000

Superb Design and Breathtaking Waterfront Position Offering the ultimate in waterfront living. This magnificent quality built family home is prestigiously...

Market Mover

18 Flaherty Street, South Grafton 2460

House 3 1 1 $ 209,000

This property is sure to grab the attention of all investors, first home buyers and downsizer's alike. This well presented, neat and sweet home has a great view...

Smack in the centre of Maclean with beautiful views...

1 Islay Street, Maclean 2463

House 3 1 1 $372,000

The high demand for solid 3 bedroomer brick homes in Maclean with views overlooking the town to river is always strong. The opportunity to secure one is often a...

There&#39;s No Place You&#39;d Rather Be

19 Mariners Way, Yamba 2464

House 3 2 2 $585,000

Taking a moment to explore the location of this immaculately presented home will highlight exactly why this position is so sought after. Being almost surrounded by...

PERFECT FOR THE INVESTMENT PORTFOLIO

109 Armidale Road, South Grafton 2460

House 3 1 1 $220,000

With a BRAND NEW KITCHEN, BRAND NEW WALL COVERINGS, BRAND NEW TILES IN THE BATHROOM AND LAUNDRY you are looking at the perfect place to call home. Located on the...

ITS ALL ABOUT THE LIFESTYLE

162 Geregarow Road, Coutts Crossing 2460

Rural 4 3 4 $675000

A lifestyle package only to be truly appreciated in person - Approximately 20 acres of alluvial lifestyle property with the majority being cleared and hugging near...

20 MINS TO TOWN, BLUEBERRY POTENTIAL - 25 ACRES FOR ALL YOUR RURAL PURSUITS

89 West Lanitza Road, Lanitza 2460

House 0 0 $195,000

THIS lovely private 25 acres is split into two blocks - 19 acres on West Lanitza Road and a further 6 acres in the bush off Curlew Drive. Boasting a dam, gravel...

ACT SWIFTLY - COTTAGE ON SMALL ACRES JUST A SHORT DRIVE TO TOWN

1172 CLARENCE WAY, Whiteman Creek 2460

House 2 1 3 $199,000

WE have already been in touch with several buyers who have told us they want acres less than 20 minutes from Grafton and interest is strong. This sparsely...

Reach For The Stars!!

3 Gemini Street, Junction Hill 2460

House 4 3 2 AUCTION

Positioned on a low maintenance, flood free block this brick and tile home is not to be missed. Situated at Junction Hill in the sought after Zodiac Estate this...

Entertainers Delight

12 Gleneagle Road, Waterview Heights 2460

House 4 2 5 $ 435,000

Set in the middle of a cul-de-sac this delightful family home offers more than what first meets the eye. Occupying just under 7,000sqm of fully fenced, private low...

How your home can earn you big $$$$ this Christmas

This luxury Twin Waters home rents out over Christmas for more than $6000 a week.

Home owners earning thousands renting out their homes this Christmas

2000 jobs at multi-million dollar Ipswich project

INSIDE: Artist's impressions of the interior of the new Eastern Heights aged care precinct.

Sub-contractors needed to build $15m aged care facility

Iconic beach shack rises from the ashes

Inspired by the Dailys stories on the need for beach shacks, popular Coolum restaurant MyPlace has transformed its inside into a beach shack.

And the iconic 'guitar house' saved for now

WATCH: $63m retirement village rises up on Sunshine Coast

VISION: The new vertical retirement village at Oceanside.

Construction begins on vertical retirement village

A lazy $1.69m for this shed? They're not dreamin'

The Glebe tin shed that went for $1.69m.

Want your own shed? Nope, you can’t afford that.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!