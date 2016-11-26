New amenities at CVAS on the way

NEW WORK: Clarence Valley Anglican School principal Martin Oates and Federal Member for Page Kevin Hogan take a look at the site for the new amenities block.

CLARENCE Valley Anglican School will soon have a new amenities block after receiving a Federal Government grant of almost $400,000.

Federal Member for Page Kevin Hogan said funding for the construction, which includes new change rooms, locker space and toilets, and the removal of current demountable toilet facilities will help the school expand and cater for its students.

"These funds will ensure students at Clarence Valley Anglican School have the infrastructure necessary to help them get the most out of their time at school,” he said.

The Capital Grants Program, which provided the funds, helps non-government schools to improve capital infrastructure where they otherwise may not have access to sufficient resources.

CVAS principal Martin Oates said the school was grateful to the Federal Government for their support.

"Without their support, this project wouldn't go ahead,” he said.

"This will allow our students to participate in more activities with the change rooms, and we will be able to host more sporting carnivals at school.

"The beneficiaries of this will be the students on a daily basis, and the change rooms and toilet facilities are something the school needs for growth.”

Mr Hogan said while government funding has contributed to the project, the school has also put money towards the construction costs as well.

"The Coalition Government is committed to improving the quality of our school education and ensuring students have access to the resources they need to they are equipped with the skills to succeed in an increasingly competitive world,” Mr Hogan said.

"The government believes in an education system that puts students first. That's why in addition to our Capital Grants Program, our record levels of schools funding will be allocated according to need and tied to a range of evidence-based initiatives.

"These initiatives will focus on outcomes in literacy, numeracy and STEM subjects, helping lift teacher quality and better preparing our children to life after school.”