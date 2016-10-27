31°
New app provides guide to blooming jacarandas

27th Oct 2016 8:54 AM
JACA TRAIL: The new map app.
JACA TRAIL: The new map app. contributed

VISITORS to Grafton this Jacaranda Festival will be able to take advantage of a new mobile app to guide them around some of the city's best jacaranda-lined streets.

Clarence Valley Council economic development team leader, Liz Fairweather said tourism staff were aware of the need to provide residents and visitors with a variety of options to discover the jacarandas.

"To that end, the glorious collection of jacaranda-lined streets that we want to showcase has provided us with a chance to make a small, simple, device-friendly, interactive map,” she said.

"The app will allow visitors to use their location-enabled smart devices to find and navigate through the picturesque circuit with ease and convenience.

"We're looking to provide creative and inventive ways to enhance people's experience in the Clarence Valley.

"There's still a place for paper maps, but when it comes to finding your way around, digital navigation with devices or GPS has practically superseded the established ways, so this jacaranda route map recognises and embraces the changing habits of visitors.”

So, feel like seeing the trees? When you're in Grafton, enable your phone's location services and look up www.clarence.nsw .gov.au/maparanda

Topics:  clarence valley council grafton jacaranda2016

