New burger joint hits the right spot

THE LOT: Owners of the BRGR Spot Sarah Clarke and Simon Birchall with the 'BFC', one of their tasty creations.

SIMON Birchall and Sarah Clarke had dreams of starting a business for more than a year but it wasn't until August that things started to get real for the Yamba couple.

That's when they signed the lease securing the position for their new eatery, BRGR Spot.

Two months later - two weeks ago - they opened the doors for the first time and received such a great response they ran out of burger buns two days later.

"It's been crazy,” Ms Clarke said.

"We just did not anticipate the sort of response we were going to get.

"It was very overwhelming but a really great.”

The pair are now starting to get into a rhythm, which may have been easier for Mr Birchall as he is already familiar with the Clarence St space.

The 31-year-old, who grew up on Palmers Island, has worked in kitchens across Yamba since he left school and in the same building when it was a Mexican restaurant - Coyotes Cantina.

He had no idea he'd find his way back to the same spot 10 years later.

"The kitchen's quite familiar,” he laughed. "We've changed everything around but it's still the same building. It's great, like I've turned back in time.”

Mr Birchall said he had always wanted to do something for himself, so when the couple saw a gap in the market, he left his job as a chef at Leche Cafe to make that dream come true.

"We both have nieces and nephews under age of five and our families said there's nowhere you can take the kids and just eat and leave,” Ms Clarke said.

"It's cheap and easy, and you don't have to wear shoes if you don't want to.”

The main fare offered at the BRGR Spot is pretty self-explanatory - with a variety of options ranging from vegan and healthier options to the 'Cowabunga', an Amercian classic packed with beef, bacon, cheese, onion rings and pickles.

"Our family lives in Sydney and it's a huge thing at the moment, funky little burger places, it's really on-trend,” Mr Birchall said.

"We just really wanted to create a spot for the locals and a wide range of people, especially the younger generation.

"We want to have good music in here, funky burgers going out, and cool drinks happening.”

For Ms Clarke, who works as a nurse at Grafton Base Hospital, her first foray into hospitality has been a steep but enjoyable learning curve.

"My favourite part of the whole journey, because I'm not local... is that everyone has been so great helping us out. There is always someone there to do something for you.”

The BRGR Spot is open for lunch (midday-3pm) and dinner (5-8.30pm), Wednesday to Saturday.