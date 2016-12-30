New deck brightens view for Yamba Golf Club

Yamba Golf Club Operations manager Chris Durrington and Function Manager Jo Court on the newly opened deck at the club.

There's a bright new outlook for the Yamba Golf Club, and part of it comes with a great new outlook of the golf course.

The new covered deck area was completed in time for Christmas and Yamba Golf Club CEO Luke Stephenson said the new space came as a result from member feedback.

"We were told the existing area was either too hot or cold to sit at and was affected by the elements, so we made the decision to expand the deck and put the roof on,” he said.

"We've also put a bar and coffee shop service to make it easier for people to get what they after.”

The area adds 150 seats looking out onto the golf course, and will also house a 30 seat cafe, which Mr Stephenson was vital in catering for the crowds, especially over the summer perioud.

"We've opened with light food for breakfast, and from January 5 will offer a full breakfast from 7am,” he said.

"This time of year we can have a lot functions and holiday crowds, we just couldn't accommodate everyone.

"Now we've got a space where we can comfortably have up to 300 people in the dining facility.”

With an official open scheduled for January 15, Mr Stephenson said the area was also built with entertainment in mind.

"We've got a second Mal's Blues Bar event as an official opening, and we're looking through January to have entertainment every Sunday and see how the public reacts,” he said.

Feedback has already been excellent for the new structure, and with the new place to enjoy the view, Mr Stephenson said they were looking forward to seeing the public enjoy the new outlook.

"The actual building has been designed to frame up the outlook, and we've also got two large spotlights that go onto the course, there's a 24 hour view,” he said.