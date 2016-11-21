New director has clear focus

THE Clarence Valley Conservatorium welcomes a new face and wealth of experience to its team with the appointment of its new director, Adam Wills.

The director of the Upper Hunter Conservatorium for the past 10 years, Adam is a graduate of the University of Newcastle holding a Master of Creative Arts degree.

Specialising in percussion, Adam is also an accomplished conductor having worked on productions for Opera Australia, Opera Hunter, Newcastle's Conservatorium and Festival Operas.

He has led three international show band tours to America, Canada and Europe during his time at the Upper Hunter before taking on new challenges including performing musicals and orchestra in the area as well as a stint in New York.

But it was an online ad for the position at the Grafton-based conservatorium that now sees the Clarence Valley in his sights.

And while Adam has spent a great deal of his life in the Newcastle region, he was already familiar with this area.

"This is about the fourth time I've been here.

"I used to travel to Grafton for the Jacaranda Festival with the Newcastle marching band when I was about 16 or 17 and the Venetian Carnival,” Adam said.

"I love the country side here. It's a nice place to be and I'm looking forward to exploring the Northern Rivers area a little more.”

Adam said his major focus was working towards increasing participation in ensembles and expanding the school's program as well as developing an appealing plan of live concerts for 2017.

"I'm very excited to be here and about re-establishing the Con as a major musical force in the Clarence Valley.”