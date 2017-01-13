38°
New housing for construction workers on the road

Tim Howard
| 13th Jan 2017 6:09 AM
ON THE MOVE: Construction of the Pacific Highway upgrade will move up a gear in 2017, bringing more workers to the valley.
ON THE MOVE: Construction of the Pacific Highway upgrade will move up a gear in 2017, bringing more workers to the valley.

A PROPOSAL for a 150-bed worker accommodation development could be turned into affordable housing at the end of its lifespan says the applicant.

Yamba builder Neil Garrard has a development application with the Clarence Valley Council for the site in Challinor St, Grafton. The DA is on public exhibition until February 6.

Challinor St is off North St and also connects to Queen St.

Mr Garrard said there are no plans for permanent affordable housing now and it would not include the mobile buildings to be used in the current project.

"It's just something we think we could do with it, if we get the go-ahead for this one,” he said.

The DA notes infrastructure built for the proposed development would remain in place for future development on the site.

The council's Workforce Accommodation Planning Proposal stipulates any workforce accommodation must be temporary.

The DA is for 18 eight-bed and one four-bed modules.

The eight-bed modules are 10.5m wide and 14m long and consist of two four-bedroom units.

These units are trucked to the site and placed on footings.

A pre-fabricated central component containing kitchen and lounge/dining areas will be constructed and a roof built over the entire structure.

The plans could include two-bedroom (disability), as well as three and four-bedroom configurations, but the total number would not exceed 150 beds.

Modules will be assembled as the demand for them arises, with construction taking about a week.

Council's Des Schroder said the council had anticipated this type of development.

"Demand for rental accommodation is already at saturation point and over the next two to three years the pressure is going to increase.

He said the pressure for accommodation would increase by the end of the year as construction begins on the new jail. "The successful bidder has not been announced, but all the proposals say there will be a workforce of about 1000.”

He said other forms of accommodation would be needed once the big blueberry farms opening up started harvesting.

Grafton Daily Examiner
A proposal for a 150-bed worker accommodation development could be turned into affordable housing at the end of its lifespan says the applicant.

